B.J. Hollars

On a cool morning in March, I wander into Revival Records on Barstow Street desperate for a new needle. I’d worn my record player’s current needle to a nub, reducing the sound quality of my vinyl from a crystal-clear crackle to a muffled, muted mess. Even my beloved Huey Lewis and the News — whose many spins were primarily responsible for that needle’s demise — had become all but unlistenable.

No sooner do I enter the store than Billy Siegel, the store’s owner, takes one look at me and says, “I gotta show you something.” Reaching for his phone, he begins to scroll.