Retired Chippewa Falls teacher Minerva Supple is halfway through her 104th year. The story she’s about to tell me, she admits, makes her think of her father. Louis was the fourth of seven Smetana boys to join the service. World War I was spreading across Europe; Louis didn’t have a farm to care for like his older brothers, so he was drafted. When Minerva was 1 week old, he reported for duty.
She was born at home in Bloomer. Back in 1918, she says, “I bet there weren’t 500 people living there.”
The highly contagious “Spanish Flu” was sweeping the world. In two years, up to 100 million people perished — 5% of the global population — as a result of what was later named the 1918-19 Flu Pandemic.
Eventually influenza came to Bloomer. At 8 months old, Minerva got it. She and her mother, Theresa, lived with Louis’s parents. A country doctor checked on the baby again and again.
On his final house call, Doc said, “I’m not coming back. There is nothing I can do for her.”
One hundred years later, Minerva found herself amid a second worldwide pandemic. Recently, she started sharing the tale of how she survived the first.
Back in 1919, Theresa’s friend asked if she could try a fever cure.
They bought bolts of cheesecloth at the farm store, tore them into small pieces, then dunked the cloth in water and flour and wrapped baby Minerva’s limbs and torso in the mixture. Once the paper mache-like material dried, they cut it off. Desperation brought these women to their first delicate snips. I can’t imagine the surgical precision needed to cut hardened fabric from a baby’s skin.
This folk cure was one of many to treat influenza, from wearing the newly marketed Vicks VapoRub on a neck sash to bloodletting, inhaling chlorine gas or giving magnesia enemas.
The poultice worked. Minerva survived with no lingering aftereffects.
Her father Louis contracted influenza in France and was sequestered to a barracks turned infirmary. Their moans were dreadful. Other soldiers sometimes threw boots at the sick men to keep them quiet.
WWI added to the horrors of contagion, given the mobilization of millions of troops. Catharine Arnold, author of “Pandemic 1918,” pointed out, “The war turned the world into a giant petri dish in which the virus could spread and evolve.”
Ironically, the one country not involved in that early proliferation was Spain. Since it was not at war, Spain’s newspapers could freely report on anything, including this new virus. What happened next falls into the category of not quite killing the messenger but accusing him. Other countries labeled the deadly illness the “Spanish Flu.” Spaniards called it the “French Flu.”
No matter the name, back in Bloomer, Theresa’s brother died of it. He was one of 141 lives lost in Chippewa County and almost 8,500 Wisconsinites, many otherwise healthy 15-to-40-year-olds. One historian claims Wisconsin’s extensive health infrastructure and the public’s willingness to follow protocols helped save thousands of lives. Infectious diseases of that era — scarlet fever, diphtheria, smallpox, cholera and typhoid — meant that health officials placed placards on the exterior doors of those afflicted to publicize their quarantine. This became common practice as people contracted influenza.
In addition, the wartime mindset of sacrifice and cooperation led to Americans banding together against the spread of disease. One newspaper editor wrote, “Had this country been at peace ... it is likely that the present epidemic would not have excited so much attention ... no such vigorous effort would have been made to combat it.”
All over the U.S., spitting in public was outlawed and gauze masks were recommended for barbers, factory workers and store clerks. Schools, churches, saloons, theaters and other gathering places closed down.
Statistics from 1918-19 show Wisconsin’s 2.9 deaths per thousand meant our state fared better compared to the national average of 4.39 deaths per thousand. Still, Dr. Steven Burg, former researcher with the Wisconsin Historical Society, says, “More Wisconsin residents died during the epidemic than were killed in WWI, the Korean War and the Vietnam conflict combined.” He pointed out that in some northern rural areas — including Chippewa County — the death toll was double the state average per capita.
Minerva’s father recovered and returned home. Louis and Theresa had two more children. Their youngest died of polio at age 9.
Now Minerva says, “You wonder how anyone lived through it.” People do.
Her stories remind us that history is not about pandemics or wars but what happens to each of us: the lives that go on in our kitchens or bedrooms.
After high school, Minerva graduated from business school and then worked at insurance offices and a railroad company. She often lamented to a teacher friend how she wished she could be an educator. Finally, her friend encouraged, “Why don’t you just do it?”
Minerva was around 30 years old when she enrolled at the teacher’s college in La Crosse, back when “nontraditional” students were just appearing as WWII veterans flocked to universities on the GI Bill. She met the man she’d marry and transferred to Eau Claire State Teachers College. She and Gordon Supple lived in Chippewa Falls where Minerva was an English teacher at the junior high until her retirement in 1978.
Once Gordon overcame his fear of flying, the Supples enjoyed traveling together. He used to say, “If the pilot’s number is up, so is mine.” At Minerva’s urging, he tried his first plane ride. He fell in love with it.
She spent decades visiting interesting places with Gordon and, after his death, with a dozen close friends. They traipsed around Europe, Asia, Africa, Puerto Rico and every state in the U.S. except Alaska. Minerva tells me, “My mother said I was a daring person.” She quit her travels at age 90 when hearing became difficult. She’s been a widow for almost 50 years.
An athlete since childhood, Minerva always stayed physically active. She says that last week she read in Readers Digest the key to a long life is not just keeping healthy. “Keep pushing,” she says. “You don’t quit.”
When I ask if she caught COVID-19 this time around, Minerva says coyly, “I’m not going to say no.” She holds out her hands with both fingers crossed. This gesture — to cover a white lie or to call upon luck — just may keep her safe.