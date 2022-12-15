Photo

Minerva Supple, at right, is pictured with one of her few remaining relatives, cousin Dorothy Zwiefelhofer.

 Contributed photo

Retired Chippewa Falls teacher Minerva Supple is halfway through her 104th year. The story she’s about to tell me, she admits, makes her think of her father. Louis was the fourth of seven Smetana boys to join the service. World War I was spreading across Europe; Louis didn’t have a farm to care for like his older brothers, so he was drafted. When Minerva was 1 week old, he reported for duty.

She was born at home in Bloomer. Back in 1918, she says, “I bet there weren’t 500 people living there.”