Tuesday’s rain began shortly after nightfall as a much welcomed and mild mist. But by the time I had crawled into bed, that mist intensified into a steady rhythm off the metal roofing of our house.

I love this sound as much as the crashing surf of Lake Superior or the call of a barred owl. Ensconced beneath warm blankets, bedside lamp aglow, book in hand, I closed my eyes as fingers of rain drummed overhead. Overnight, I will be pleasantly interrupted from sleep at least twice as the rain-rhythm and wind-noise ebbed and flowed, stirring the natural question, “I wonder how much rain we’re getting?”