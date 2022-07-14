At 3:30 a.m., hours before daylight, my wife and I rise from our bed. We lumber through the house like zombies, reaching for shoes and suitcases before kissing our snoozing children goodbye.
As I reach for the doorknob, my mother’s silhouette appears at the top of the stairs.
“Have a great trip, you two,” she whispers. “I’ll tell them you said goodbye.”
“Thanks,” Meredith says, “for keeping an eye on them.”
And then, my wife and I do what we haven’t done in years: leave the house, together, without a diaper bag.
Six hours later, when the plane touches down in Colorado, we can hardly believe our good fortune. We have escaped our daily lives. Not only that, but we’ve still got five full days ahead of us. Five full days dedicated to gulping gallons of fresh air, admiring the region’s flora and fauna, and hiking every mountain that dares reveal itself.
We arrive at Rocky Mountain National Park’s Deer Mountain sometime before lunch. According to the map, it’s a six-mile loop to the peak and back.
A cakewalk, I determine. Like a fool.
In the beginning, we’re joined by a steady stream of hikers, though with every passing mile, their numbers dwindle.
I’d have liked to join them in their retreat, but my fragile masculinity insists I soldier on.
“Are we there yet?” I ask three miles deep.
“Does it look like it?” Meredith asks, continuing her climb with the sure footedness of a mountain goat.
We continue through the switchbacks as best we can — past the Douglas firs, the mountain maples, and the cottonwoods — all of which give way to a craggy, burned-over moonscape. The trail’s final two-tenths of a mile becomes so steep that I wonder if I should’ve packed a belay system.
Eventually, we arrive at the summit — and only one of us is worse for wear. Unexpectedly, a thick snow begins to fall, coating my T-shirt and gym shorts.
“Well, we’ve seen it,” I say, glancing toward Longs Peak, Moraine Park and Upper Beavers Meadows just off to our left. “Think we should head down now?”
“You can,” she says, her eyes meeting my own. “I’ll meet up with you in a minute.”
“Oh,” I say. “Okay.”
I leave, not because of the snow or my exhaustion, but because I’ve begun to realize just how much my wife requires a moment alone on that mountain.
Nearly a year has passed since her father died, yet this moment might be the first she’s had to herself. The previous fall, she’d confided that between her full-time job and full-time parenting, she hadn’t managed so much as a moment to grieve. Which was why we’d booked our tickets in the first place. She’d come to Colorado for more than fresh air and flora and fauna. She’d come in search of a moment’s peace.
An hour and a half later, we make our way to the bottom of Deer Mountain. But because we’d set a goal to hike ten miles a day, Deer Mountain isn’t enough. We are still three miles short, though since I’ve had my fill of mountains for the day, I lead us on the far flatter Beaver Meadow trail adjacent to the mountain. We hike past the Colorado columbines, the Mountain Irises and the fireweed.
And then, upon rounding the bend, we spot the rarest thing directly ahead of us: no one, anywhere.
“Now this is more my speed,” I say, propping my head on my backpack and peering out at an elk pair munching upon the grass, eyeing us disinterestedly
“Yeah,” Meredith shrugs, eyeing the mountains. “It’s all right.”
I turn toward her.
“Just all right?”
She nods.
“You know what our problem is?” I say at last.
“What?”
“You’re a mountain person, and I’m a meadow person.”
She smiles. Though in truth, it’s hardly a problem at all. Without her, I’d have never seen the top of Deer Mountain. And without me, she’d have bypassed Beaver Meadow completely. Our trail preferences, I realize, reflect our personalities. I prefer meadows because their flat paths allow me an unobstructed view of what’s ahead, whereas Meredith prefers mountains, with their switchbacks obscuring the view. I take comfort in knowing what’s around the next bend; Meredith knows you never really know. Regardless of the terrain, we keep our eyes fixed on the future. Though how foolhardy to think we might bend it toward our will.
Over the next few days, we’ll climb slightly treacherous mountains and stroll through flower-filled meadows. We’ll belly crawl through the rocks toward waterfalls and scan the skies for rare and wondrous birds.
But none of it will be half as breathtaking as when we return home days later, shortly after midnight.
“How was it?” my mother asks, greeting us at the door.
“It was good,” I say. “But we were ready to come home.”
Meredith and I make the slow walk from one room to the next, peeking within the doorways to find each of our children fast asleep.
By morning, no doubt, we’ll be back to the usual chaos. But for this moment, we enjoy the view directly ahead: so silent, so peaceful, so perfect.
No one knows what’s around the next bend.
Still, we can hope for flowers.