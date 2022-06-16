The idea was simple: Choose a tree, and every day, thank that tree for allowing me to breathe.
The challenge came from my friend, the writer Chris Dombrowski (“Body of Water”), who likely was confronted originally with the idea by another writer and friend, Dean Kuipers (“The Deer Camp”). I took the challenge seriously. So seriously in fact, that until tonight, I had been considering tree candidates for many years, which may seem ridiculous to you, but then again, I live on 16 acres of land adorned by many trees ranging from white and red pine to white and red oak, maple, apple, cherry, honey locust ...
Over time, I had winnowed my choices to three.
For more than a few years, no one could tell me the identity of my first candidate. It was not a tall or charismatic specimen, and, at less than 20 feet in height, I could be sure it wasn’t a bush or shrub. But every spring the tree would blossom magnificently in thousands of white-pink petals that I would admire from our porch as they dried and steadily drifted off with the wind. The tree also fruited small berries that birds were drawn to through the calendar, including spring’s first robins. Summer and fall, the tree was not particularly showy, but, when winter arrived and the branches were bereft of leaves, I would sometimes spot a pair of roosting grouse on the ice-coated branches, the only tree on our land where I could predictably find such birds. Then, this spring, a DNR forester stopped by to analyze a stand of sickly red pines. Just as he was preparing to pile into his vehicle, I asked him to identify the tree. “That’s a chokecherry,” he said, tilting his head at it, “but I don’t know what kind. There’s about seventy varieties in Wisconsin.” Then he left, and I realized that though I now had a name for the tree, my knowledge was incomplete. Like seeking someone in the phonebook, armed only with a first name.
The second candidate was a white pine, growing alone in an old horse pasture. Slightly wind-blown, the tree stands at an intersection of two trails I’ve cut through the long grass. It isn’t old, or particularly tall, but the trunk is straight and true, and over the years I’ve pruned the lower branches. This tree seemed a good choice, I thought, because we might grow old together. Also, it seemed to pose in photographs, as if it knew it was the most beautiful tree amongst its neighbors.
But tonight, with dusk settling over the ridges and forests and farm fields, and a golden light almost burnishing the leaves, I decided on a box elder. The box elder isn’t a particularly regal tree. It doesn’t have the gravitas of a burr oak, or the stateliness of an old maple. This box elder grows along a fence line, almost in defiance of man-made boundaries and barbed wire. The branch structure is a tangled mess. But it is the first tree I see in the morning, and the last tree I see at night. In the spring, red-winged blackbirds are drawn to it like a beacon. I also appreciate that the tree’s future is not assured. Its placement along that fence line means that at some point, defiance might be construed as nuisance. Someone may decide they prefer a clean property line, without the messiness of drooping branches, or dropped boughs. But for now, I like the idea of paying respect to an ephemeral thing, an organism that may or may not outlast me. All of our gods are immortal, which seems a strange inclination in a universe where we know that one of the only constants is the opposite.
Today was a difficult one for me for a number of reasons I won’t bore you with. Just the daily existential dread of The Writer, I suppose. But, looking out the window at that box elder in the fading light, knowing that tree’s shape and form as well as I know those people I love, I slow my breathing, and feel not only gratitude for the labor of my lungs, but for the miracle of sharing a place with a tree. My breathing becomes, I imagine, like a conversation between the tree and I, a dialogue, a music. I relax, and the writing flows more easily.
There are a number of challenges circulating the internet, some of them intended to benefit good causes, and some of them purely destructive. This challenge levied at me by my friends Dombrowski and Kuipers is so much kinder. It does not require any videos or online performances. The challenge is personal and simple: thank a tree for allowing you to breathe. Should you accept the challenge, you may find yourself noticing each tree in your yard, your neighborhood, or the lawn outside your office. You may find yourself, as I did, struggling to select a single specimen.
No matter your choice, you will find that you attend to your surroundings, your place, with greater awareness, greater gratitude, greater kindness. You may come to slow down. To mark each breath as sacred, a gift, a miracle.