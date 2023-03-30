The Chippewa Valley lost two of its most beloved residents last month. Physician and “birdman” Charles Kemper, 103, died at his Chippewa Falls home on Feb. 11. Musician and “date cutter” Billy Krause, 71, died at his Town of Brunswick home on Feb. 25. I wrote about each of these legends in this column three years ago. Now, may their memory be a blessing. Dr. Kemper’s memorial service is April 15; Billy’s will be July 8.
Doc Kemper opened his practice in 1949 and made house calls throughout the Chippewa Valley for over 40 years. He often accepted birdhouses and fresh eggs as payment. Doc was ready for anything: from removing gall bladders to detaching tongues from frozen metal posts. An M.D. for so long, he delivered babies who grew up to have babies — and he delivered those, too. Doc took a picture of each one. His family recently donated his three albums stuffed with infant photos to the Chippewa Area History Center.
He once called medicine his “vocation” and the study of birds his “avocation.” He hung up his stethoscope in the early 1990s, but he was a bird lover forever.
Doc’s home on Chippewa Falls’ south side held what his children called an avian morgue: dead birds useful for scientific study were kept in the kitchen freezer. At any given time, you might find snakes, frogs, squirrels, pigs, raptors and one hitchhiking road runner — all in various stages of recovery throughout his house and yard. Doc donated some of his rescues to zoos, including a turkey vulture to Irvine Park. He also gave deceased birds to museums and universities around the country for their dioramas or projects.
His decades-long study of birds killed by thick guywires that held local communication towers helped pass a law about the eco-friendly placement of TV and cell towers. As a volunteer for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, he banded over 100,000 birds. This data offered clues on avian migration, behavior, reproduction, lifespan and survival.
Kemper organized the first Christmas Bird Count in Chippewa County and participated in it for 58 years. His 2007 book, “Birds of Chippewa Land: Long-term Study of Bird Populations in Chippewa, Eau Claire, and Neighboring Counties,” further documented his work.
In 2008, he donated 80 acres of forested upland in the Village of Lake Hallie, the spot where Doc conducted much of his bird research. Kemper Woods overlooks Hallie Marsh and offers a public space to hike on 2.7 miles of maintained trails or to bird watch.
In the early 1950s, he founded the Chippewa Wildlife Society to promote sanctuary and refuge to animals of all sizes. My favorite Doc Kemper story — and there are many — is about the time he carried an injured chipmunk in his lab coat pocket while one of his human patients was in labor. He swears that mother named her baby Chip.
Former patient Pam Polzin recalled about Doc’s office attached to his home, “You went and waited your turn. If there was a bird that needed treatment, it usually got first priority. And no one ever batted an eye at that. He was a calm, steady presence in his treatment of everybody.”
Eau Claire native Billy Krause bought his first guitar in seventh grade, 1962, with the 15 dollars he earned mowing lawns. As a teen he performed with friends at Fournier’s Ballroom, the pinnacle of venues long before there was an Eau Claire music scene. On weekends, he watched bands through the front window of the Wagon Wheel on Wisconsin Street or through the backdoor of the Diamond Lounge (now the Fire House). He had no idea that for the next six decades he’d perform with many of his own bands. After high school, Billy hitchhiked along the East Coast with only a guitar and a duffle, playing for tips on the street.
In 1971 Billy returned to Eau Claire and landed a job at Johnson Monument, where he learned the stone-engraving trade and spent the next 45 years cutting names and dates onto headstones. He retired in 2016 from Lifetime Memorials, though Billy told me, “Death was my employer.” He often talked about being alone in a cemetery, cutting the final date of a person’s life in stone, how humbling it was to be what Billy called “the last audience to that last act of that life.”
Billy met his wife, Margie, in 1976. He called her “Spark,” short for sparkplug, and he is still her “Billy Boy.” They shared two children, a hobby farm, and too many friends to count. “No matter who goes first,” Billy told me years ago, “we’re gonna have one hell of a party.” As Spark recalls: If you were a friend to Billy, you were a friend for life.
Kim Kelly claims, “If God could sing it would sound like Billy’s voice.” Musician Jim Pullman calls Billy the godfather of Eau Claire music. Others have compared Billy to Woody Guthrie, Gordon Lightfoot or James Taylor. Pat Andraska remembers Billy’s stage presence as he sang everything: folk to blues, soul to rock and roll. Duane Kebschull says, “A lot of musicians can captivate an audience with their music, but Billy wielded that big baritone voice and reached into a person’s soul.”
For the Chippewa Valley Museum’s 2021 music exhibit “Listen Up!” Billy shared his stories, photos and music. Bandmate Mike Perry recalled for that display, “It’s hard to find a single musician sprouted from this area who didn’t somehow pass through — and benefit from — Billy’s orbit.”
My husband treasures the messages Billy left him via voicemail. When you answered Billy’s birthday call you got an impromptu concert. If you couldn’t pick up, you saved the message for later. Bruce can’t bring himself to delete his.
Billy sings what he likely learned as a kid watching “Casey Jones” on TV: “Happy Happy Birthday to every girl and boy, hope this very special day brings you lots of joy ...” On that first recording for Bruce, in the midst of the pandemic, Billy says, “Won’t be long we’ll be at the bar hoisting one and having a burger. Hope you have the best day; hope the bourbon’s sweet.”