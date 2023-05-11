Wayne Hanson’s tidy Eau Claire apartment holds shrines to his two great loves: his wife and the 180 vehicles he owned throughout his 90 years.

He’s eager to share what he calls a “beautiful love story.” Wayne met Nona Swiggum on Nov. 24, 1950, by chance. He was parked in his buddy Carl’s 1935 Oldsmobile, downtown Eau Claire, when a cute teenager poked her head in Wayne’s open passenger window and giggled then kept walking with her friend. Wayne told Carl, “Follow those girls.” Carl pulled a U-turn on Barstow Street.