The parking lot was more than half empty when I entered the lobby of Micon Cinemas on a recent Tuesday night, purchased a ticket to see Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” and proceeded to the concessions where I bought a soda, a bag of popcorn and a box of Mike & Ike’s, then made my way into the theater. I felt a little guilty, like a God-fearing person who hasn’t darkened the doorway of a church in too long. It had been years since I’d last seen a movie in a theater, and after hearing one too many glum projections of the movie-theater business on NPR, I decided to do my part and break my streak.
There were years of my life, especially in my late teens and early twenties, when I practically lived in movie theaters. Most of my early published juvenilia were movie reviews for either my middle school or high school newspapers. Quentin Tarantino was my idol, and if I couldn’t follow in his directorial footsteps, I would have been pleased to have become a critic, like Roger Ebert or the St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Hewitt. The movie theaters of Eau Claire became the darkened classrooms where I built a sense of cultural taste, where I learned how to tell stories, and where I escaped from the reality of my own life.
I want to avoid being sentimental. The evolution toward watching movies at home through streaming sure makes it more convenient for a young parent like me to stay abreast of what is happening in the world of cinema. I don’t need to find a babysitter. I can fold clothes while watching a Taika Waititi comedy or a Jimmy Chin documentary. If a movie isn’t holding my attention or I’m too tired, there isn’t any shame in nodding off, or pausing the movie for another night.
But it isn’t the same, is it?
I believe that our most memorable moments are those we’ve in some ways worked for, or invested in. Skin in the game, I think, means added focus, concentration and contemplation.
Reflecting back on a lifetime of watching movies, I couldn’t remember much about films I’d see at home, couldn’t recall much of the circumstances of those moments. But I could vividly recollect the winter night my Dad and I saw “Titanic” at the Oakwood Mall movie theater over 20 years ago. Or the stormy night my whole family went to see “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” at London Square Cinemas. The summer afternoon in northern Wisconsin when I took in “Saving Private Ryan” at a small-town theater, or the time my Dad snuck me into the R-rated “Major League” at what is now the Downtown Budget Theater. You see, going to the theater, making that small journey, and entering a space that has been specifically designed to create a moviegoing experience — the smell of freshly-popped, buttered and salted popcorn, the glowing red EXIT signs, the dimly lighted walls and walkways, the velvety looking curtains and walls, the sugary-sticky floors, the taste of cold Coca-Cola — all of it, ultimately led to much more than just watching a movie. It led to the fabrication of profoundly rich and sensual memories, where the celluloid stories on the big screen were enriched and enhanced by details outside of our homes and living rooms.
My children will no doubt have the experience of watching “Schindler’s List” at home from the couch, but they won’t ever be able to understand what viewing that film in the theater meant for those of us who saw it back in December of 1993. I was 14 at the time, and I recall how adults prepared me for the film; told me there would be an intermission, like the movies they’d grown up with. But nothing could prime me for the beautiful horror of Spielberg’s masterpiece. Walking out of the packed theater that day, I’m sure I felt similarly to the strangers also shuffling out into the light of day. Inspired, educated, less naïve. In the aftermath of such a film, a moviegoer is mindful to hold doors open for their fellow stranger, to be mindful of the elderly exiting the theater. A moviegoer comes to the realization that monsters and heroes exist on the screen, yes, but they also exist in the moviegoer, too. Watching “Schindler’s List” in a crowded theater, it is natural to ask, “How many of the people sitting around me are monsters? How many of them would be brave enough to do the right thing?” I imagine my parents felt likewise watching “Ben-Hur” in their hometown theaters back in 1959.
The current narrative surrounding moviegoing is that certain pre-COVID trends were exacerbated by the pandemic, and perhaps irrevocably so. Concessions and ticket prices are too high, wages aren’t rising and people are busier and busier. According to a New York Times article, as many as half of all moviegoers haven’t come back to the theater; 8% are expected never to return. But I care about our local movie theaters, as places of refuge, places of escape, and places of entertainment. When the downtown Hollywood movie theater closed so many years ago, I felt a profound sense of loss. I realize now that what I lost was the opportunity to enter a sacred space and relive old memories created there. To recall times sitting beside my family or friends, to recall old movies, old feelings, new perceptions.
It felt so good to sit in a movie theater again. And especially after the two years we’ve all experienced. To leave the house, to escape into fantasy and storytelling. To watch trailers for future films and feel some sort of excitement for the coming months. Even to scan the seats of the theater in search of a familiar face, someone to talk about the film after the lights came back on; I realized how much I missed that.
And our movie theaters miss all of us, too.