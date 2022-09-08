From the front porch, from the hammock, from the garden, I hear it most evenings. Not the steady soundtrack of frogs, insects, birdsong, wind rushing through aspens, or the red pine swaying in concert. But another sweet sound, new to our land, but just as welcome: urethane wheels on weary asphalt driveway. Our daughter, Nora, the skateboarder, out for her nightly ride.
No one taught her how to skateboard. No one in her family is especially blessed with supernatural balance or even nominal athleticism. No one bought her a skateboard or even so much as suggested it as a possibility. There was just an old, shabby, blue, plastic skateboard in a garage, a relic of her brother’s early childhood, and this she requisitioned and used as her first deck. Initially, she just stood on the board, balancing. Then it was warily pushing herself on flat ground, until, I imagine, she grew either bored or brave and began surfing those wavey stretches of our land. This maturation took little time, no longer than two weeks.
A nascent skateboarder-style ensued. Vans checkerboard shoes, all marked and decorated in permanent pen, of course. Later, a helmet. Also, a curious blend of her own tomboy sensibility. Bib overalls with a borrowed cellphone peeking out of the chest pocket, blaring a Harry Potter book-on-tape. A general disregard for the supplementary padding purchased for her behalf. T-shirts splattered in oil and acrylic paints.
One day your child discovers herself in forms and fashions you had nothing to do with and the resultant feelings are just as happy a discovery for the parent as they are for child.
Our driveway, as I have stated, is in a slow state of disrepair. The asphalt grows grass and Queen’s Anne Lace in its broken places. Ants build mounds of sandy soil where the pavement is pockmarked. Stretches of smooth driveway are hard to come by. But it is our own hillbilly half-pipe, a winding lane with real topography and no traffic to contend with. These days, Nora prefers to skate south down the driveway towards our house, a steep decline with a sharp right turn at the bottom. She handles both the descent and the turn with aplomb. Easy as pie. It is not an overstatement when I tell you that if I tried the exact same route, I would be a broken, bloodied mess at the base of exact same hill. There is no question in my mind. When it comes to skateboarding, I have always been a “poseur,” an insult from my childhood that stung brutally because it not only implied incompetence, but also, inauthenticity. Nora on the other hand, is purely authentic. I doubt there’s another kid in America doing exactly what she’s doing most nights, skating her own rural driveway while listening to 600-page novels.
Now I sit in the dimming-down light of summer evenings and simply watch her, this marvel. Marvelous to me in a myriad of ways, but when she is skateboarding, what impresses me is her resourcefulness. She didn’t pick this up on YouTube, or through friends at school. It was her own thing, from the start, and watching her, I participate in the Zen-like movements of her little body on that board. The slight adjustments of her feet and hands. How she directs her weight, such as it is. How she screams down the hills, unperturbed, only occasionally demanding that someone watches her. At its most charismatic or bombastic, skateboarding seems, to an outsider like myself, to be about tricks. Articulating, interpreting urban landscapes with a skateboard. Sliding on metal rails and jumping obstructions. A reckless creativity. But my daughter’s brand of skateboarding, at least now, is this organic, flowing, physical meditation. She is doing what every child of the 1980s, every kid who ever saw Michael J. Fox skateboard in “Back to the Future” wanted to emulate. Effortless grace, without a single camera videoing anything.
I spent many evenings this summer thinking about sound and seasonal sounds. The young roosters in their run, working on their cock-a-doodle-doos like teenaged boys with new and strange untested vocal cords. The calls of owls as I lay in bed at midnight reading. Imagined and remembered other sounds, future sounds. The autumnal sounds to come: brittle leaves trembling in their final days, combines harvesting the fields, distant gunfire during hunting season. Winter: chainsaws, snowmobiles, plows, coyote calls. And spring: water dripping from gutters, shovels against pavement, ephemeral streams, the first song of a robin or red-winged blackbird. Cranes circling so high in the bluest sky.
When I can, I try to close my eyes and actively form memories, to file moments away for later. This summer that meant sitting in a kayak near Aialak Glacier as seal-lions floated nearby and the glacier calved so loudly I thought for certain it was thunder. Or at a concert with my wife and friends on a beautiful night in Madison, not far from the very first house we bought. Those were special moments, moments I traveled towards, moments that cost money and time. But the many evenings when I have sat in the deep shadows of our front porch, watching our daughter coast back and forth, back and forth on her skateboard, those will be the moments of this summer.