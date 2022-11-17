I’m standing backstage at The Big River Theater in Alma, Wisconsin, gluttonously eyeing a cheese platter.
The date: December 2, 2018.
The occasion: the 12th annual Big River Radio Wave Holiday Special.
Scattered nearby on couches and chairs are comedian Mary Mack; the state’s former poet laureate, Max Garland; two-time Grammy-award-winning musician Bill Miller; and, judging by their plucking and picking, one heck of a bluegrass band.
We have been wrangled together by Wisconsin Public Radio’s Spectrum West host, Al Ross, who, along with his pal Mac Cherry, has made a tradition of co-producing an annual, arts-filled holiday show for the people of western Wisconsin.
“How are we all feeling?” Al asks. “Feeling good? Do we have enough cheese?”
In my memory, Al’s wearing some attempt at a Christmas getup — red pants, green shirt, maybe a festive beret.
On the other side of the curtain, an audience of 300 shuffles to their seats, anxious for the show to begin.
I break my gaze from the cheese platter just long enough to meet Al’s eyes.
“Well,” Al says, glancing at the clock, “if there are no objections, I guess it’s time to begin.”
During the next three hours, we’ll perform back-to-back shows. The musicians sing and strum, the comic jokes, and the poet waxes poetic. As for me, I muck my way through a couple of holiday stories.
Meanwhile, Al seamlessly manages his dual roles as performer/producer. One minute he’s on stage with Mac wowing the crowd, and the next, he’s monitoring my cheese intake backstage. Somehow, despite it all, he never breaks a sweat.
If you drove anywhere in western Wisconsin between 2009-2022, there’s a good chance Al Ross kept you company.
As the host of Spectrum West — a weekly radio program committed to highlighting our region’s music, arts and humanities — Al’s voice regularly thrummed through the airwaves. On more than one occasion, the vehicle behind me had to honk me out of my listening stupor to keep me from causing a traffic jam.
Al signed off for the last time in August of 2022. Following a brief illness, he passed away on Oct. 21. Hours before, I received a note from former WPR regional manager Dean Kallenbach asking me to write a letter on Al’s behalf, nominating him for an award. I did, as did a dozen or so other folks who had the privilege of being on Al’s show.
“(Al) celebrated artists of all kinds on his show, but any frequent listener could tell he had a special place in his heart for local talents. He made every one of us painters, designers, actors, dancers, writers, poets, and musicians he interviewed feel like the only one,” wrote writers Patti See and Bruce Taylor. “His careful edits made us sound more insightful than we likely were.”
Reader theater’s performer and former WPR employee Debbie Brown wrote, “When I worked with Al at WPR’s Eau Claire office, I witnessed the enthusiasm and respect he offered all of the artists he has welcomed to his face-to-face interviews. I loved watching Al’s lively discussions through the studio windows. Whether the guests were on-site or on the phone, Al was equally exuberant. It didn’t matter if the segment celebrated art, music, theater, literature or a local school crossing guard, Al’s background knowledge and conversational skills brought out the best in his guests.”
Big River Radio Wave’s co-producer Mac Cherry added: “I worked with Al for 13 years on Big River Radio Wave. (He) brought an air of professionalism and creativity to, not just the finished radio-ready show, but also to the interactions with the many artists and performers that intersected with that show.”
If it sounds as if we’re repeating ourselves, it’s only because Al’s not here to make us sound smarter. Al could untangle even the most tongue-tied interviewee. He removed redundancy. He steered us to the places where our words most wanted to go. Al didn’t “interview” you; his voice was an invitation. And his laugh was assurance that you were doing okay.
From several states away, my mom often streamed our interviews online. After listening, she’d inevitably say, “I heard you talking with your friend on the radio.”
Al was my friend, a distinction I never got around to telling him. Lord knows we talked about pretty much everything else. His family, his dog Nana, and the sheer joy he felt while reading a good newspaper and peering out at the lake.
If he were reading this now, I suspect he’d remark, “Fine, fine, write about me if you must. But just don’t cut the funny stuff!”
Al’s soft-hearted humor became a feature of his show, though when the interview ended, occasionally he’d offer deeper insights, too.
Videographer Steve Dayton — a longtime collaborator of Al’s — remembers one such instance a few years back. The pair was editing a car dealership segment for a company Christmas party when, after hours of peering bleary-eyed at the monitor, their conversation steered from the video back to real life. They chatted about family and kids, at which point Steve, 35 or so at the time, mentioned how busy life had become at the Dayton house. Steve had entered the mid-life hustle: rising early, working long days, then chauffeuring children from one activity to the next, only to sleep and repeat the following day. Al listened and said, “You know, at your age, you should just sit in front of a clock and watch the seconds go by. It goes by so fast.”
That night in Alma, as I left the theater following our second performance, Al flagged me down beneath the marquee to thank me for being a part of the show.
“It was my pleasure,” I said. “Truly. I’m so honored.”
Al was aglow with success, still buzzing from the audience’s standing ovation. It felt like we’d done something special. Like we’d pulled art from thin air.