I began my COVID-19 journal in mid-March 2020 to chronicle what it was like living through a worldwide pandemic. On St. Patrick’s Day I dressed in green from the waist up: the only part that appeared in my video chats with UW-Eau Claire students preparing to register for classes. After advising from home for one day I told my husband, “This won’t last much longer.” My naivete is laughable now.
That afternoon, bars shut down ... in Wisconsin. “Is this the apocalypse?” Bruce joked. It didn’t feel so funny. A line from my journal best captures that day: “St just got real.”
We recently passed the anniversary of the Safer at Home order. Two years since Bruce and I sat at our kitchen counter, alarmed by the unknowns. One or the other of us said, “Wanna split a beer?” They stay good and cold that way. All eight of them. We looked at photos of babies on the internet to calm ourselves and started our first coronavirus playlist. That night we danced in the kitchen to “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” and “I Will Survive.”
Now, over two years later, we’ve all learned a few things. How to stay home and entertain ourselves. How to bake bread and other giveaways. How to deal with the slog of evolving face mask and quarantine rules. How to keep in touch via Zoom or Facebook. How to safely venture back out into the world.
Graphic designer Barbara Duriau of Belgium launched “View from My Window” on March 23, 2020, after she realized she wouldn’t be leaving home for some time. During those first days of lockdown, like many of us, she simply wanted to do something. Duriau created a Facebook group she hoped would connect the four corners of the world. Her initial post was a photograph of the buildings outside her apartment window in Brussels. She invited others to share their views and the stories behind them.
The response turned VFMW into a world-wide phenomenon, growing from 60 members to 2 million in just the first month. She estimates in the last two years the site received up to 700,000 photographs, but she approved and posted only the 250,000 or so which adhered to group rules: no close-ups of pets or plants, no 3D photos, and none with identifiable people. Duriau says now, “Behind every picture is the story of an ordinary person. ... This was not a photo contest.”
Eventually she recruited a staff of 30 to handle the day-to-day work of sifting through submissions, from the most mundane views — parking lots and garbage bins — to the glorious — Swiss Alps and Tahitian sunsets. Duriau’s prompt, “show me what you see,” made many of us pay attention to what had been outside our windows all along. Or as St. Abba Moses counselled his fellow monks in the late fourth century: “Sit in your cell and your cell will teach you everything.”
Today there are around 3 million VFMW members from over 150 countries. The project led to two photo books, a calendar and a “Nomad” photography exhibit launched just last month with the intention of travelling the world. Now Duriau calls VFMW “a historic testimony of our common lockdown.”
I never submitted a photo of my own view, though for months I visited VFMW nearly each morning for the stories. I love the symbiotic relationship between a picture and its caption. From Montana, a view of a beat-up rocking chair on a wooden porch: “This season of forced slow down, of reduced activity, of global common ground, is showing up in our lives as a gift. Up until now life for my family was too busy to be porchin’. Yet today, that changes. I am going to sit a spell in Grandpa’s chair and breathe deeply.” From New Jersey, a dock at dusk: “This is the last picture my 68-year-old healthy husband took three days before he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. ... Time changes not only the view from our window but our lives too.”
Founder Duriau is grateful to have created something hopeful in a dark period. A recent post from Ukraine supports that: “View from my temporary home in Zakarpattia, the only peaceful region left in my country today. The place where my family hides from the war.” And another: “This is my parent’s house, and I came back to move in with them and feel safe. ... My mother is waiting for the sun and heat to grow her plants. And just as these plants germinate, hope for peace and security grows.” Duriau tells CNN Travel that her group is based on “empathy, kindness, benevolence, dream, and escape.”
Throughout these past two years I’ve continued to fill lines in my pandemic journal. Last April I wrote, “I hope these pages embody the texture of daily life and my descriptions of an authentic experience riding out the pandemic ... blah, blah, blah. I want this to end; then I don’t have to find something interesting to share.” Another April is here, and I continue to write in my journal. Now it has more to do with a compulsion to capture a few daily moments of my life rather than report on the pandemic. This attention to detail, which seemed so important to me during the lockdown when one day blurred into the next, is something I am striving to continue.
The view from my window on Lake Hallie changes with seasons and pastimes: kayaks, canoes and pontoons turn to duck hunting, then snowmobiling and ice fishing. I pay close attention to how the sounds change, too. All this winter and now into spring I lie in bed and listen to the ecstatic racket of great-horned owls, one or two or maybe a parliament of them who-whoing from tree to tree. A prime example of how sometimes it’s what we can’t see that sticks with us the most.