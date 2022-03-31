While my family and I have cherished our time in Eau Claire, it’s time for us to say goodbye. The boxes are packed, the papers are signed; all that’s left is to bid you farewell as we embark upon the next chapter of our journey.
A journey, I’m pleased to add, that will take us no further than 1.9 miles from our current home.
(Forgive me if I overstated things just a smidge ...)
Yet sentimentalist that I am, any move — even one that lands us in the same ZIP code — leaves me awash with emotion.
Over the past month, while attempting to box up our belongings, I regularly pumped the packing brakes to indulge in various unplanned detours down memory lane. Every rediscovered item was cause for existential crisis: the soccer team photo, the gaggle of hand-traced turkeys, the flowers pressed between the pages of a scrapbook. Collectively, these items served as my personal time machine. Though the one that landed the most powerful emotional punch transported me forward, instead.
On a Tuesday in March, while packing my 7-year-old daughter’s room, I came across a writing worksheet from school. She’d composed several sentences about our impending move, including: “My house is along the highway,” “I’ve been to my new house” and “My family is buying a house.” But then, in a stunning twist, her declarative statements veered toward the philosophical:
“Why does the world move so fast?”
I did a doubletake. Had she been copying off ancient philosopher Heraclitus’s paper?
The moment she got home from school, I accosted her.
“Where on Earth did you come up with that line?” I asked, handing her the paper.
“Duh,” she said, rolling her eyes with a middle schooler’s precision well beyond her years. “Only from every adult ever.”
If there’s one thing adults do well, it’s lamenting the fast passage of time. Unfortunately, we’re less adept at finding some way to slow it. Over the past few months, I’ve taken drastic measures to extend every second: waking at dawn, lacing my boots, and embarking upon daily, pre-dawn pilgrimages between our current and future homes. These walks start at 5:30 a.m., allowing me to wind past parks and parking lots wholly uninterrupted by signs of human life. Always, I see more deer than people. And always, time moves mercifully slow.
Three years ago, in my first Sawdust Story column, I shared how my children’s discovery of glow-in-the-dark stars beneath our stairwell triggered my attempt to figure out who’d stuck them there. I reached out to our house’s former owners, and not only got to the bottom of the star-sticking mystery, but also learned wondrous stories about the love that had long filled our home. Every owner was thrilled to hear from me, equally curious about our lives in this house as I was to learn of their past experiences here.
Fast-forward to today, as we prepare to join the ranks of previous owners. In nine days, we’ll hand over the keys once and for all. And we’ll wish the next owners a happy life here, too.
Let me be clear; I never wanted to move. Instead, I’d hoped to root myself as deeply to the land as our backyard river birch tree. But my wife had insisted that the children required “bedrooms” and “bathrooms,” and eventually, logic won the day.
My begrudging agreement came with conditions. I demanded that our new house be within walking distance of our old house, I wanted to avoid all bidding wars, and I didn’t want to sell our former house to just anyone. Such stringent conditions, I figured, would buy me a little time.
Instead, the universe conspired on my wife’s behalf, rolling out a tailor-made red carpet that made short work of my “conditions.” One afternoon, the grandparents of a family friend mentioned they were hoping to downsize. Their house was just the right size in just the right neighborhood — a mere 5,800 steps away from our current home. Within a month, we’d struck a deal. The only bidding war involved me demanding that I pay a little more to make things closer to fair.
With two out of three conditions met, all that remained was finding the perfect buyers for our own home. This being a seller’s market, I had the luxury of vetting all interested parties. Following an extensive 37-year process, I found the perfect people. Or rather, they found me.
“Wait a minute,” I said into the phone. “You mean to tell me that you and Dad would move here?”
“Yes,” my mother agreed. “There’s nothing we want more.”
After missing one too many of their grandchildren’s activities, my parents were anxious to make the 500-mile journey from Indiana to embark upon their own next chapter with us.
Now, if this all seems a little too good to be true, it’s because it is. I’m still waiting for the other shoe to drop. Will the basement flood? Will the roof cave in? Whatever the price, we will pay it.
Because we have found not only the perfect house but the perfect arrangement, too — we lose nothing, and we gain grandparents.
Was it Heraclitus or my 7-year-old who said, “The only constant in life is change”? Whomever it was, they were right. While change is scary, it’s less so when you know it’s coming. And since it’s always coming, we ought to never be afraid.
When one door closes, another opens.
All the better when you’ve got familiar faces waiting within.