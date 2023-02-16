Photo

Owner Lisa Schuetz serves her customers at Schuetzy's Tavern in rural Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Patti See

I’m at Schuetzy’s Tavern in rural Chippewa Falls, where women outnumber men 2 to 1. As the sun goes down, more customers trickle in until there’s an even split. The go-to greeting is “Whattaya know?” And the most common response: “Very little.” Seems like I’ve found my people.

Few of us bar lovers realize it took until 1970 for women to legally tend bar in major U.S. cities unless they were the wives or daughters of male owners. Since 2018, Lisa Schuetz has been sole proprietor of Schuetzy’s, 18985 Highway J. Her 25-stool, horseshoe-shaped bar means you can’t not look at the other patrons across from you. Lisa affectionately calls this her “dysfunctional dinner table.” No private conversations and everyone talks at once.