You enter a Northwoods tavern and there are certain expectations, certain details and flourishes that corroborate a place’s authenticity and attractiveness. Neon signs glowing in the window. Taxidermy. Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers memorabilia. Pull tabs. Video gambling machines.
And, more times than not, somewhere behind the bar near the cash register will be a glass container of pickled eggs. When I was a kid tagging along with my father as we visited his favorite watering holes, I was more than a little curious about those eggs. Sometimes the popcorn, chips, peanuts and candy would be displayed to the side of the bar, within reach of patrons. Even I could snag my own bag of Doritos or pretzels. But pickled eggs were always stored beside the vodka and whisky, gin and vermouth. Back then, I wondered if they were swimming in some alcoholic brine. They seemed exotic, even dangerous. They looked prehistoric, like a clutch of preserved pterodactyl eggs. I had never seen a person eat one before and wondered if they were dangerous, like consuming blowfish.
But then I married a woman of one-hundred-percent Norwegian extraction and with her came her father, a man who is delighted by all of Wisconsin’s strangest delicacies: headcheese, gizzards, lutefisk.
Pickled eggs were by far the most appealing of his interests. So, I tentatively, politely, began eating them. Now I can say that I like them. I’ll even eat them voluntarily.
These days, there’s a better than decent chance that the pickled eggs you spy behind an area bar are being prepared and packaged by Rachel Gullicksrud of rural Strum, owner of Hilltop Pickling.
“When we first started,” Gullicksrud explains, “the eggs were for deer camp. Then I asked, ‘Why aren’t we selling these in stores?’ My mom and dad didn’t think it was possible. But I guess I proved them wrong.”
Hilltop Pickling was born in May of 2020, distributing to just two locations. At the time I visited Gullicksrud, the business had 137 accounts (it has since added more) extending from Strum all the way to Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota. Gullicksrud personally delivers the product four days a week. “I meet the coolest people,” she says, mentioning a client in Virginia, Minnesota, or a truck driver that goes out of his way to pass through Osseo before the long drive back to Texas. “He told me he’ll almost finish a jar before he gets home.”
On an overcast late autumn afternoon, Gullicksrud invites me to her business, an unassuming address atop a small ridge surrounded by cornfields. Entering the building, I pass several refrigerators chock-full of jars containing pickled eggs and asparagus and then we stand in the commercial-grade kitchen and sample the wares.
“It’s a family recipe that my mom created for the guys during deer hunting season, and I guess it just caught on. Honestly, the ‘Hot’ eggs sell better here in Wisconsin than anywhere else. In other states it seems to be more sweet stuff.”
I like the Hot (a nice lite spiciness) eggs best and, before I know it, I’ve snarfed two. Then a mild one. Then what amounts to a small bouquet of pickled asparagus. Suddenly, I’m hankering for an ice-cold beer to wash it all down.
“When we boil, we do about two hundred eggs at a time for 12 minutes,” Gullicksrud explains. “That seems to be the perfect time. And then they go into an ice bath. Then they get cracked. One by one,” she says laughing. This is a woman who has cracked a lot of eggs. Thousands and thousands of eggs.
There is so much to admire about this unlikely entrepreneurial story. The product, for one. If a person was going to launch or pitch a successful new business, pickled eggs doesn’t immediately pop into mind as a lucrative choice. But truly, it isn’t any more or less probable than say, chili crisp, or avocado toast? In fact, in northern Wisconsin, it is in all likelihood a far more marketable product. But there’s also the business’ backwater headquarters, situated in the middle-of-nowhere, and the 36-year-old female owner’s unassuming and diminutive stature.
“It’s fun to hang out with local businesspeople and exchange ideas. I never thought in high school I’d be a business owner. I was always quiet. But now I can walk up to some big-guy-executive at Hy-Vee and say, ‘What do you think about taking my stuff?’”
Her accounts are cheering for Gullicksrud, too. Jenna Haarsma, owner of the Blair Meat Market, was effusive about Hilltop Pickling, “The eggs pair nicely with beef sticks and cheese curds. They go really good as a quick snack. The owner is really friendly and she’s quick to bring our order. And she supports us as well.” It’s true. Hilltop’s Facebook page celebrates its customers as much as advertising its own products.
“I think there should be more woman-owned businesses,” Gullicksrud says. “You put your mind to it, and you’ll get there.”
Christmas is a few weeks away and a jar of Hot pickled eggs would fit snugly into a stocking. Who knows. It might become a new holiday tradition.