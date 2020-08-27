EAU CLAIRE — The south end of downtown Eau Claire is getting a paint job.
An infusion of bright colors on the walls of a few businesses represents the first step of a mural project known as the Color Block.
The project, originally envisioned as a mural-filled alley between Brent Douglas Flowers and SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar, kicked off this week with the creation of the first murals on the side of the Clear Water Home Care building at 615 S. Barstow St.
By the end of next week, five new murals are expected to be completed on the south and east sides of the building, said Kelsey Wenberg, a board member for Sculpture Tour Eau Claire who is heading the Color Block project.
"We're expanding our repertoire of free public art with these murals," Wenberg said. "The hope is to not only bring attention to the south end of Barstow Street downtown, but also to provide a platform for emerging artists."
The project is a colorful, two-dimensional extension of the popular Sculpture Tour Eau Claire that has brought dozens of new outdoor sculptures to the streets of downtown Eau Claire for the past decade. Donations support Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, a local nonprofit dedicated to enhancing Eau Claire through free public art.
In February, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, organizers put out a call for artists to complete 50 murals for the project. When restrictions on gatherings and social distancing requirements made the original plan no longer feasible, organizers settled on a scaled-down version.
"We're just really grateful we can pull this together at all this year," Wenberg said. "Through all of this I've learned how valuable it is to have access to outdoor free public art and how it can provide immense joy in these uncertain times."
After 22 hours of work, Eau Claire artist Jaden Flores completed his contribution to the project Wednesday night.
He calls his brightly colored 25-foot-tall mural "The Creator," as the titan-like figure, instead of wielding a sword or weapon, is clutching a paint brush.
"I've been looking forward to this project for months," said Flores, who also has painted public murals in Madison and Grantsburg this year. "I love this type of artwork."
Thus, Flores, a house painter by trade, is a big supporter of the Color Block.
"It brings a lot of people together in the creation process," he said, noting that many local residents stopped by to discuss his artwork or yelled encouragement out their car windows as he was painting.
For safety reasons, the organizers have tried to space out the timing and proximity of artists as they complete their work.
A panel of people from the Color Block committee and Sculpture Tour board assessed more than 200 proposed submissions from 63 artists before selecting five regional artists to launch the project. Organizers hope to select three more artists to paint murals before winter as part of the Color Block's first round.
"We still have big plans to scale up in the years to come," Wenberg said.