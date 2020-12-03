EAU CLAIRE — In a year that has seen hundreds of in-person events canceled in the Chippewa Valley because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. still plans to hold its Wintertime in the City celebration on Saturday.
It won't be the same as in past years, but DECI officials determined, after consulting with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and community volunteers on a special events committee, that they could safely conduct a scaled-down version of the event centered solely around outdoor activities, said Dustin Olson, communications and promotions coordinator for DECI.
"We talked about how to celebrate and give people something to do but still keep people safe and allow for social distancing," Olson said. "We're all looking for things to be positive about in a year that's had a lot of negative news. If some holiday lights and cider or hot chocolate can do that, we're happy to help with that this year."
The Clearwater Winter Parade and fireworks show that normally would be part of the weekend's festivities were canceled.
"We didn't want to program anything to gather large crowds, but we felt like it was important to do something," Olson said.
The pandemic version of Wintertime in the City, scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. throughout downtown, will feature live ice carving, bridge light shows on the hour and holiday lights in Phoenix Park and along South Barstow Street.
Organizers also are promoting strolls along a one-mile downtown loop that incorporates sections of the Chippewa River State Trail and crosses the Haymarket, Phoenix Park and Main Street bridges. Hot chocolate and cider stands, complete with hand sanitizer, will serve to-go cups from stands in Haymarket Plaza and West Grand Avenue Plaza.
"It's still OK for people to get outside and walk," Olson said.
While DECI will forgo the usual photos with Santa Claus for safety reasons, children will have the opportunity to drop their letters to Santa at the North Pole Mail Drop near the large holiday tree in Haymarket Plaza. The drop box will be available until Christmas Eve.
DECI officials also hope this year's event will attract people downtown who might be inspired to support local small businesses, many of which have been hit hard by the pandemic.