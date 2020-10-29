EAU CLAIRE — Courtney Addis just wanted to spread some Halloween cheer.
“I wanted to go bigger this year because it has just been so crazy,” Addis said of the hulking wooden hearse, skeletons, ghosts and faux creepy-crawlies that make up the elaborately spooky scene outside her family’s home on Fairfax Street in Eau Claire. “It was a little bit of, let’s go over the top to have some fun.”
Plenty of people slow down — or do a double take — as they pass Addis’ house. For good reason: At night, lights and a fog machine bring the scene to life.
Addis’ family decks out their yard each Halloween. But this year, given the pandemic, online schooling and testing, quarantining and health worries, “I wanted to step it up a little bit, do something a little bit bigger,” Addis said. “I think everyone could use it.”
After imagining the concept, Addis called on her brother, carpenter by trade Dean Buenger, to help her build a roughly 8-foot-tall wooden hearse. In less than a week, she was able to add red curtains, two skeletons to pull the contraption, a skeleton coach driver and a couple furry friends — a “hellhound” and a skeleton rat — to the finished product.
“It’s definitely the most elaborate” Halloween project she’s ever done, Addis said.
Addis’ family isn’t the only one jumping in headfirst on Halloween decorations this year. About 58% of people polled by the National Retail Federation were still planning on celebrating the spooky holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic, and about 75% of people who said they spent money on Halloween said they were planning on purchasing decorations. A Halloween-themed viral internet star of 2020 has even emerged: A 12-foot behemoth skeleton with lifelike blinking eyes, which retails for $299 at Home Depot and has sold out at stores en masse.
But Addis didn’t consider just buying pre-made decorations: “I really wanted something to stand out this year,” she said. “I smile every time I look out my window.”
Tips for would-be home decorators? “Just start planning early,” Addis said. “The internet is probably the biggest resource, because there are so many creative people out there.”
Addis’ three young children were thrilled with the project, pitching in with painting and decorating.
People will often slow down to catch a better glimpse from their cars — and “quite a few” will pull over and snap a photo.
“It’s exciting to see people stop and take pictures,” Addis said. “People enjoy it. That really makes it that much more special.”