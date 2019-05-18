Before pancreatic cancer finally got the best of Tricia Tollefson eight years ago, she and her husband, Jeff, set up a scholarship program to send a couple Altoona elementary and middle school students a year to Camp Manitou.
It was a dream Tricia never got to enjoy but wanted to make come true for kids who couldn’t afford to attend the Eau Claire YMCA’s spectacular camp on the shore of Long Lake near New Auburn.
The 8izgr8 Camp Come True scholarship, named after Tricia’s favorite number (and the date of her birthday, wedding day and surgery date), has helped 21 kids make memories at Camp Manitou, with Jeff and Altoona school counselor Brooke Kaldor typically selecting the lucky recipients from among about a half dozen applicants annually.
This year was always going to be different — as Jeff thought it would be fitting to end the 8izgr8 program after eight years — but even he was surprised at how it would play out.
When Jeff picked up the unusually large stack of “Why I would like to go to Camp Manitou” essays from Kaldor on a Friday this spring, she informed him she couldn’t help him narrow the field to two winners. The essays, she said, were all too good and the kids all too deserving. With the awards scheduled to be handed out the following Monday, Jeff was in a pickle.
Not one to give up — just as Trish never stopped fighting in her two-year struggle with cancer — Jeff contacted camp director Brian Moore about the predicament.
Problem solved. With the aid of past donations and a grant from the national YMCA, Moore said the Y could provide scholarships for the 13 finalists unable to get funding through 8izgr8.
“The Y really stepped up,” Jeff said. “This is just outstanding.”
Kaldor was ecstatic about the solution — a reaction that only grew stronger when she saw recipients’ joy upon learning they would be among the nearly 1,400 kids going to Camp Manitou this summer.
In a speech to an audience including YMCA officials, donors, Jeff and members of Tricia’s family at a recent fundraising kickoff event, Kaldor explained how Tricia loved the outdoors and wanted part of her legacy to be enabling kids to attend camp who otherwise might not have the opportunity.
“There are not words to describe how grateful I am that these kids are given the opportunity to go to camp for free,” Kaldor said. “There are not words to describe the surprise and joy on their faces when they found out they were selected to receive a scholarship.”
Among the recipients is a cousin of one of the three Girl Scouts killed in the tragic crash Nov. 3 in Lake Hallie who couldn’t face going back to church camp this year without her cousin.
“This scholarship gives her the chance to go to a different camp and make new memories and the chance to be a kid for a week without all the worries and sadness she has experienced since last fall,” Kaldor said.
Other stories include a girl who lost her dad and was the first one to discover he had died, a child whose mother has a cancer diagnosis and a child whose family has never been able to afford traveling outside of the Chippewa Valley.2
In thanking scholarship supporters, Kaldor talked about how much their efforts mean to recipients.
“It is an opportunity for them to grow, to meet new people, to be outdoors, to be away from technology and to realize the power of a community that has poured into them to make this possible,” she said. “I truly believe each kid leaves camp a better person, a stronger person and person who one day may also be able to make a difference in the life of a child — just like you are doing today.”
Moore seconded the benefits of camp, calling it a place where kids gain a sense of identity and learn independence, as it’s usually the longest campers have ever been away from their parents. That’s why he is so pleased about the national YMCA grant that provides full funding to send at least 60 kids a year to Camp Manitou. Overall, the Y has provided full or partial camp scholarships totaling $443,000 to more than 1,000 kids in the past five years.
“To see all these happy kids this year and to look back and remember all the kids who have gone to camp on Tricia’s behalf, I can’t tell you how happy it make me feel,” Jeff said.
As a former camper and counselor myself who sent both of my kids to Manitou, I can assure Jeff the feeling will be mutual when this year’s scholarship recipients join all of the other happy campers for a week they’ll never forget.