Several Eau Claire school district construction projects and administrators’ contracts have received final approval.
In a brief meeting Monday, the school board voted to approve a slate of construction projects for the 2020-21 year, as part of the district’s ongoing capital improvement plan.
That year’s $1.6 million capital improvement budget will fund tennis court repairs and replacements at Memorial and North high schools and South Middle School, a secure entrance at Roosevelt Elementary School, new roofing for a portion of Memorial and several other infrastructure and facility repair projects.
The Roosevelt entrance renovation is projected to cost $200,000; the Memorial re-roofing is projected at $280,000. Tennis court repairs at the high schools are expected to cost $120,000, and replacing the courts at South Middle School will cost $225,000, according to district documents.
Contracts, open enrollment site closures approved
The board also voted to approve the contracts of 20 administrators, including the school district’s business, human resources and academic directors and several principals and assistant principals. Those contracts would have expired on July 1, 2020. Monday’s vote extends those contracts through June 30, 2022.
The contracts approved Monday do not involve salary changes; the board sets and considers employees’ salary schedules at a different time, said executive director of business services Abby Johnson.
Also approved Monday was the closing of several sites for open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year: Northstar Middle School’s ARCTIC Zone program and eight special education cluster sites. Those nine sites are at full capacity and don’t have seats available for open-enrollment students, according to district documents.
Board President Eric Torres and board member Charles Vue were absent from Monday’s meeting.