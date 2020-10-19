EAU CLAIRE — Officials in the Eau Claire school district are proposing a boost to hourly and daily pay for substitute staffers -- including substitute teachers, teaching and special education assistants and custodians -- saying the district is having trouble finding substitutes to fill absences.
The school board will likely vote on the pay proposal next month, said Tim Nordin, Eau Claire school board president, at a Monday school board meeting.
The COVID-19 pandemic is driving the substitute teacher shortage, Eau Claire school officials said Monday, resulting in a statewide scramble for substitutes.
The district is also pushing to bump up substitute wages to stay competitive. Other Chippewa Valley school districts have already increased their substitute staff wages in 2020, said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources for the district.
“For the past several years, our district has been in the top one or two positions related to all areas of substitute pay,” Marks said. “This is the first year in which that has changed … it’s not going to be a surprise to anybody that area districts have changed their rates as a result of the pandemic.”
The Eau Claire school district currently pays daily substitute teachers $110.40. Long-term substitutes with bachelor’s degrees are paid $201.48 and those with master’s degrees are paid $232.88 daily, according to school district figures.
Six surrounding school districts pay higher rates to daily substitute teachers: Colfax, Fall Creek, Menomonie and Elk Mound ($120), Cadott ($119) and Osseo-Fairchild ($115).
Only three local districts pay lower rates to daily substitutes than Eau Claire: Altoona ($110), Chippewa Falls ($100) and Augusta ($100), according to figures from the district.
Every year, the Eau Claire school district surveys surrounding districts to determine what their substitute staffers are paid, Marks said.
Eau Claire school officials are proposing increasing pay for daily substitute teachers to $125 per day; to $224 per day for long-term subs with bachelor’s degrees; and to $245 per day for long-term subs with master’s degrees.
The increase would bump the Eau Claire school district to the top of the aforementioned Chippewa Valley school districts in substitute staff pay.
The state as a whole is also experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers, said Meghan Price, the school district’s human resources manager, in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
“Earlier in the fall the sub situation was not noticeably different from last year, but the district was not always able to fill every absence with a substitute,” Price said. “At this time, ECASD schools are experiencing a lack of available substitutes to fill absences in schools for teacher and support staff positions.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is also making some familiar substitutes wary of classrooms. Some substitutes have told the school district they aren’t comfortable being in the classroom due to the virus, Price said.
School officials are also proposing raising hourly pay for general school assistants (from $11.19 to $12 per hour for non-long-term staffers), for special education assistants (from $11.49 to $14 per hour for non-long-term staffers) and for custodial staff (from $11.87 to $14 per hour).
If the proposal is approved, long-term substitute special education and general school assistants would also get similar hourly pay increases.
If the pay hikes for both long-term and daily substitute staffers are approved, the proposal could cost the school district as much as $238,100, Marks said. However, the actual financial impact could be lower -- that $238,100 total is based on the number of days that substitutes were needed during the 2019-20 school year, Marks added, and substitutes may be needed for fewer days during the 2020-21 school year because fewer face-to-face classes are being held.
Even if the pay increases are approved, it’s likely the school district won’t be able to fill every teacher vacancy this year, Marks said in response to a question from school board member Aaron Harder.
“With increased rates we’ll see a better capability of filling vacancies, but I don’t think we’ll be able to meet the full need … (it) certainly would help to get us much closer to that,” Marks said.
The Eau Claire school district partners with EDUStaff, a Michigan-based education staffing agency, to recruit, train and hire substitute staffers, Price said.
In other news:
• The board voted unanimously to approve a new school visitor policy. Under the policy, visitors must report to the school office before entering any other area; principals or a designee are responsible for visitors and could exclude visitors from school premises; and during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering unless they have a documented medical condition.