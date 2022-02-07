EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board on Monday denied a petition from a family seeking to move their property from the Eau Claire school district into the Elk Mound school district.
Kenneth Books at the Monday school board meeting asked the board to consider detaching his property from the school district. He said his children have historically been open enrolled in the Elk Mound school district, and that they are currently open enrolled there, but that it is an “unstable form of enrollment” for his children and that it results in needing to contract other services for them.
Books said that Elk Mound schools are closer to his family’s residence than the applicable Eau Claire schools. He argued that detaching the property from the Eau Claire school district would not impact other Eau Claire students and would result in minimal loss of property tax revenue.
The district administration recommended denying the petition, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration. The school district can provide the services needed by the students in Books’ family, she said, and added that granting the petition would create a permanent “island” surrounded by property inside the Eau Claire school district, resulting in a loss of around $2,200 in real estate taxes per year. Koller said that several islands already exist within the district’s boundaries, but that the district has historically not created new islands.
Board member Erica Zerr expressed empathy for Books’ request but said she was concerned about setting a precedent of attaching or detaching property to acquire certain services in open enrolled school districts: “I just don’t know that’s a good precedent, even though I know where you’re coming from.”
The school board voted unanimously to deny the annexation petition. It most recently heard petitions in 2020 from families seeking to detach or attach their properties to the school district. District administrators have said that both school districts involved must approve annexation petitions for any change to go into effect.
The Elk Mound school board is scheduled to vote on Books’ family’s annexation request on Feb. 21, according to meeting materials.
In other school district news:
- Two principals — Lakeshore Elementary principal Colleen Miner and Eau Claire Virtual School principal Laura Schlichting — are set to leave the school district; Miner is resigning in March and Schlichting is retiring in June, according to a district employment report. Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning, will act as principal of the virtual school starting in July and Mandy Van Vleet, executive director of special education, will move to the director of teaching and learning position, also in July, according to the employment report.
- The board voted to approve two bids from contractors for a fire alarm system replacement at the Prairie Ridge Early Learning facility and a chiller replacement at Northwoods Elementary School, respectively. Both projects are included in the district’s five-year capital project list.
- The board was slated to vote on approving a calendar for the 2022-23 school year, but postponed that discussion and vote to a future meeting.
- Schools superintendent Mike Johnson discussed the district’s methods of managing its property and equipment; a set of proposed benchmarks to measure how well the school district communicates with the community; and a set of similar benchmarks measuring communication with the school board.
- The board met in closed session about two hours before the Monday meeting. It was set to discuss district properties, health insurance and the Consumer Price Index, according to meeting materials.
- The board voted to approve a resolution in support of We Love Our Public Schools Week from Feb. 21-25.