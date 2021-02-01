EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school district is tentatively planning for a five-day-per-week, face-to-face class schedule for the 2021-2022 school year — depending on the spread of the virus in the next seven months, school officials say — but the school board has yet to decide if snow days will again be replaced with virtual learning days next year.
The school board at a Monday meeting signaled early approval for a draft of the 2021-2022 academic calendar, but several board members said they’re concerned about the district’s recommendation to turn four embedded snow days into virtual learning days for all students.
According to the draft calendar, if snow or bad weather drove the district to cancel in-person classes, kids would be expected to connect through computers or devices for a day of virtual learning instead.
Two board members said they were worried the concept would burden families with two working parents.
“My concern is, virtual learning seems easier for our district and staff to switch to, but from the family perspective it’s still incredibly challenging to have a young child show up, be present and working on a virtual day,” said board member Erica Zerr. “It’s a lot of work. I just can’t think of the stress of one of those days, even if it’s called at noon the day before.”
The district’s proposed calendar includes 170 days of instruction — which exceeds the state’s benchmark for instructional minutes that students must get in a year, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.
The calendar builds in enough instructional minutes to allow for four snow days at the elementary, middle and high school levels, said Kay Marks, the district’s executive director of human resources.
“What do you do on that virtual day if it’s a music class?” asked board member Phil Lyons. “I do worry about the engagement quotient ... when it’s virtual, the engagement goes down.”
A handful of other changes are also included in the proposed 2021-2022 academic calendar:
- The district would align its spring break with UW-Eau Claire’s 2022 spring break, March 21-25, 2022.
- Elementary schools would move from a trimester grading schedule to a semester grading schedule instead, doing away with one grading period and aligning with the secondary schools’ grading schedule. “Sometimes a lot of families struggle with that first grading period, which is usually a measure of how you’re doing against the state benchmark,” Schmitt said. “Aligning that is a conversation that’s been going on for several years.”
- Generally, the district would schedule fewer four-day weekends, rather than more three-day weekends, “to keep the number of interruptions to a minimum,” Schmitt said.
- High school conferences would be aligned with conferences at elementary and middle schools. The district has not yet decided what parent-teacher conferences will look like next year, but parents will likely be able to attend either virtually or in-person, Schmitt said.
The board is slated to vote later in February on approving next year’s academic calendar, as well as discussing the fate of the district’s snow days.
In other school district news:
- The board is slated to vote later this month on some updates to the school district’s technical college and early college credit programs. The changes include shifting tech college and university application deadlines earlier. High school students in grades nine through 12 would be able to participate in the Early College Credit Program, instead of only juniors and seniors. Also, if a student chooses to enroll in a course at a tech college that’s comparable to a course offered by the school district, the student or their family would have to pay for the course themselves, and the course wouldn’t be accepted for high school credit. The district is proposing the changes to align with state statute, Schmitt said at a January board meeting.
- The school board on Monday debuted a formal statement about equity, which says the district will aim to eliminate “the systemic racism present in our society and schools.” The statement also mentions the state’s and district’s achievement gap and disparate suspension rate between students of color and white students, and says the district acknowledges and is “committed to dismantling” inequalities between student groups. Those inequalities include “lower test scores, less access to advanced coursework, less participation in extracurricular activities, and lower graduation rates” in students of color in the district, according to the statement. The board will have an opportunity to vote on amending or changing the statement at a later meeting, said Tim Nordin, school board president.
- The board on Monday unanimously voted to approve a policy that would bar people from using the school district’s names, logos, symbols, mottos and mascots in political materials or to promote or oppose political viewpoints. Faculty, staff and students would be allowed to use district logos and other materials in internal documents or for educational purposes, according to the policy. But anyone who wants to use district trademarks for retail or endorsements would have to get written permission first.
- The board held a work session Monday night on coherent governance, a governing model that dictates how school boards function.