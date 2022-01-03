EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board faces several decisions as it begins to craft a referendum question that voters will likely see on their ballot in November.
Those decisions include what projects will be included in the referendum, and what amount of money the district will ask taxpayers to approve.
The board must also decide on a capital, operational or a hybrid referendum. Operational measures fund the district’s day-to-day costs and help it keep a balanced budget; capital referendums focus on big-ticket facility improvements that school districts can’t typically fit into their annual budgets without cutting other services, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services.
The school district could also ask voters multiple referendum questions in November, rather than just one, Johnson said.
“Our operational costs are outpacing the state-imposed revenue limit,” Johnson said Monday at a school board meeting, speaking about the school district’s financial situation. “We may need to address deferred maintenance and our long-term facility needs.”
Almost two-thirds of voters said yes to the Eau Claire school district’s most recent referendum in 2016, which spans $87.9 million over 15 years. That referendum asked taxpayers for funds to pay for school operating expenses and some building upgrades.
Referendums are becoming an increasingly common way for Wisconsin school districts to seek more funding. In April 2021, 58 out of 421 school districts sent referendum questions to the ballot, and 43 of those 58 referendums passed, Johnson said.
Surveys on the way
As it did in 2016, the school district plans to hire a consulting firm to help it develop a survey for the Eau Claire community, Johnson said. That survey will seek voters’ opinions on potential referendum dollar amounts and projects. It will likely be sent out to the community this spring.
The district also plans to administer a smaller survey to collect anonymous feedback from community members, school district staff and families about what they think a referendum should fund.
“We’ve been talking a lot about buildings and facilities … but we haven’t had a lot of conversations about operations, or maybe there are other things we’re missing,” Johnson said.
Upcoming decisions
A key school district committee has already recommended several facility projects it wants the school board to consider.
The Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee is recommending, to accommodate higher enrollment, adding onto Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary schools. The project would add 310 seats in total and cost an estimated $9.3 million.
The committee has also recommended the school board consider expansions at the high school level – specifically, an addition to North High School that would give the school an additional nine classrooms, said committee chair Margot Dahling last month.
The referendum is currently slated for the fall election, Nov. 8, 2022.
In other school district news:
- The school board met in closed session Monday evening for about two hours to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation. Board member Aaron Harder was absent Monday.
- The board voted on its support for several separate resolutions that will be presented at a Jan. 19 meeting of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards delegates. The resolutions involve funding for students with disabilities, broadening mental health services eligible for reimbursement and more.
- No members of the public spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting Monday.