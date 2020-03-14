The Eau Claire school board’s timeline for finding the district’s new superintendent, who is slated to take over when superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck retires from the district this summer, will likely be re-evaluated in the wake of statewide school closures.
“Everyone is obviously experiencing the same closure situation all over the country,” said Lori Bica, board vice president. “So we’re just communicating with candidates and among ourselves (about) what is a viable timeline.”
Before the school closures, the board was on track to choose finalists from its 37 applicants and possibly invite them to Eau Claire for interviews in March, Bica said in February.
The board is slated to meet in closed session at 5 p.m. Monday in the Administration Building, 500 Main St., to discuss its superintendent search, according to meeting documents.
The board is set to discuss a spring 2021 referendum at its meeting Monday, and could also continue planning for a roughly two-week mandated school closure.
Schools are ordered to close by Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the direction of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, with a possible reopening date of April 6, over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Before Evers’ announcement of school closures Friday, the board planned to discuss how employees would be compensated during potential closures.
That possibility is now a reality — but the board could keep discussing employee pay Monday, since they did not formally vote on Friday to approve a rapid plan to ask all employees to report to work during the closure, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services.
District officials said Friday their plan includes distributing two meals per day to students via a drive-up method, and initially asking all staff members to report to work, including hourly employees.
Also on the agenda for Monday is a referendum work session, aimed at a planned spring 2021 referendum, and a possible vote on four community listening sessions to gather feedback on the referendum.
Those possible dates are:
• Thursday, April 16 at 4 p.m. at Meadowview Elementary
• Saturday, April 18 at 9 a.m. at Putnam Heights Elementary
• Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Elementary
• Thursday, April 23 at 6 p.m. at South Middle School
The board will meet in open session at 7 p.m. Monday.