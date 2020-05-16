At a 7 p.m. Monday meeting, the Eau Claire school board will pick a replacement for former member Laurie Klinkhammer, kicking off the process of replacing two open seats on the board.
Applications for former board president Eric Torres’ seat have also opened this week. The district is accepting applications through May 27.
Thirteen people have applied to fill Klinkhammer’s seat: Melissa Allen, Joshua Andrew, Wayne Dallman, Thomas Fiedler, Eric Fisher, Justin Hendrickson, Marquell Johnson, Nathan Moquin, Amy Olson, Omar Parks, Anton Smets, Erica Zerr and Scott Zielski.
Those 13 applicants are required to give a statement to the board on Monday, a maximum of three minutes long.
The board can question the candidates, then will vote on a new member.
Two applicants for the seat, Regis High School senior Fisher and Eau Claire software engineer Hendrickson, recently lost in an April election for a seat on the board.
The new member’s duties will officially begin May 20. They will serve out the remainder of Klinkhammer’s term, which ends April 2021.
Klinkhammer resigned from the board in April, citing increased family and work obligations.
For the second open seat on the board, an application is available online at tinyurl.com/ycfyt3em. People can request a paper copy by calling 715-852-3002.
Applications are due at 4 p.m. on May 27.
Candidates must deliver a maximum three-minute statement at a 7 p.m. June 1 school board meeting, where the board will also choose a final candidate. The new member will serve out the rest of Torres’ term, which ends in April 2021, the district said.
This month Torres announced he would resign from the board effective May 29 after accepting a career opportunity in Texas.
Eyes on fall semester
As questions surface across the state about schools’ potential reopening this fall after closing mid-March, the board on Monday will begin discussing what the fall will look like for Eau Claire schools.
The board will hear three options from district administrators: a 100% online reopening in the fall, a 100% face-to-face reopening and a hybrid approach.
The board will review possible financial scenarios where the state budget for 2019-2021, which was passed last summer, is adjusted due to the virus.
The board is not slated to vote on the matter Monday.
Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting:
- The board is slated to review the results of a survey on a potential spring 2021 referendum. The survey replaced four in-person community listening sessions, which were originally scheduled for April but cancelled due to the coronavirus.
- The board is expected to discuss and vote on an option for district employee vacation benefits, which have been impacted due to school closures.
To join the virtual board meeting Monday, visit tinyurl.com/y7vc2rhx or the district’s website, ecasd.us, click “Board of Education” and click “board meeting materials.”