The Eau Claire school board will take the first steps in August in a search for a new district superintendent.
Current Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck’s contract will end June 30, 2020, when she will retire from the district.
The board will likely discuss a timeline for finding Hardebeck’s replacement and brainstorm a profile for the position at an Aug. 5 meeting, said board President Eric Torres.
“We’ll not arrive to a decision in our next session, because not all the board members will be present, but the conversation will certainly begin,” Torres said.
Torres anticipates the board will have a “clear timeline” in the fall.
The board will search nationwide for a new leader for the district, Torres said: “We want to get a fantastic pool to choose from.”
Torres said the board may discuss working with a consulting company on the job search and the length of the new superintendent’s contract.
“We are at the beginning of the process, so I think there’s a lot to talk about, but my sense is that board members are very excited with the process,” Torres said.
After meeting six times in closed session starting in November 2018 to discuss Hardebeck’s performance evaluation and contract, the board announced in February it had approved a one-year contract for Hardebeck, lasting until June 2020.
Hardebeck said she would retire from the district at that time.
Hardebeck was hired as the Eau Claire school district superintendent in 2012; she was previously assistant superintendent of personnel services at Loudon County Public Schools in Virginia.
Her 2018 salary was $181,588, according to district budget documents. Hardebeck was paid $175,000 yearly since she was hired in 2012, and received the roughly $6,600 pay raise in 2017 when the board approved a two-year contract extension, budget documents and Leader-Telegram records show.
While the new hire will ultimately be the board’s decision, they’re aiming for transparency, Torres said.
“We want this to be a participatory process,” he said. “We’ll have guests and we’ll open the process for input from the community.”
Hardebeck said Friday she’ll likely assist the board in determining the process they’ll use to search for a new superintendent.
“For the person who’s coming in, I want them to have a smooth transition, be successful and continue the work we’ve begun,” Hardebeck said.
She did not say if she would retire from education or leave the Eau Claire area after her contract is up in June.
“I’m considering some of the options I have. I haven’t made a decision yet,” Hardebeck said.