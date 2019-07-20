The Eau Claire school board is slated to again review proposed elementary school boundary changes at a Monday meeting.
After the board sent the measure back to the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee at its June meeting, asking them for a transition plan on how the proposal would impact district families, the committee expects to return Monday with a more detailed transition plan.
“The board asked the committee to look at … the high school boundary changes a couple of years back, and to mirror our recommendation to that motion,” executive director of administration Kim Koller told the Leader-Telegram July 11. “Then we’ll share with the board what that could look like, if we transition families in the same manner we did for the high school.”
The committee will return Monday to make recommendations for student distribution, said district superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.
“Those what-ifs have to do with if you have a sibling in the school, if the two siblings go into different attendance areas,” Hardebeck said.
Boundary changes between North and Memorial high schools were implemented in 2018; the committee is recommending the elementary school boundary changes go into effect in 2020, Koller said.
The board’s decision will be the first in several other potential boundary decisions, Koller said at a July 11 Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee meeting.
“That decision from board helps us know what steps we need to take next. For example, impact on middle school boundaries, and what we’re going to do with the south side recommendation. What are we going to do with 4K?” Koller said.
Previous proposal
In June the committee recommended boundary changes at seven elementary schools in the district’s northern side, requiring an estimated 275 students to change schools beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
Students that would be affected currently attend Roosevelt, Sherman, Lakeshore, Longfellow, Sam Davey, Locust Lane and Northwoods schools.
The proposal keeps Roosevelt open as a two-section school, and would cost between $31.5 and $35.5 million, according to the district.
The committee originally recommended Roosevelt be turned into a center for four-year-old kindergarten and its students be redistributed to other north-side elementary schools, but the plan met with criticism from Roosevelt parents, who continue to advocate for keeping the school open.
That proposal would cost between $17.5 and $21 million, according to projections from the district.
The proposal aims to get enrollment at the north side elementaries between 75 and 85 percent of capacity.
Memorial donation
The board is also slated to discuss a $250,000 donation from the Ulrich Trust for track and field projects at Memorial High School.
Established by former teachers Connie Ulrich and Pat Ulrich, the trust’s donation will fund new all-weather surface and striping, field electrical outlets and a chain-link fence and gates at Memorial, according to a district news release.
“Connie and Pat were dedicated teachers for many years — Connie in Eau Claire and Pat in several districts in Wisconsin,” Hardebeck said. “This donation will honor their legacy and inspire others to serve as well.”
The trust has signed a donor agreement with the district, Hardebeck said Friday.
“Once that donor agreement is approved by the board, we’ll begin the bidding process for the work,” she said.
The board is also slated Monday to discuss increasing emergency school closure days for the 2019-20 school year, according to the agenda.
A closed session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday; the board will meet in open session 7 p.m. at the District Administration Building, 500 Main St.
Leader-Telegram reporter Eric Lindquist contributed to this report.