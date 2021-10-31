EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board tonight is slated to discuss two potential options for providing district staffers with paid days for COVID-19-related absences.
More Eau Claire school district employees have had to take sick leave in the three months since the school year has started, according to meeting documents, due to COVID-19 diagnoses or while they or their children must quarantine.
At a school board meeting this evening, Eau Claire school administrators are slated to discuss two options for a policy giving eligible staffers paid leave days for COVID-related absences.
The policy would likely require staff members to provide proof that they’re vaccinated, according to meeting documents.
The paid sick days would likely be available to all vaccinated staff and their vaccinated children, if the children are eligible to be vaccinated, according to meeting documents. The policy would also likely be available for staff members who test positive for COVID-19 or those who are required to quarantine after close contact with a positive case.
The policy would also likely be retroactive to July 1, 2021, though unused COVID leave days would not roll over as sick leave days at the end of the school year.
The board may vote on the COVID-19 leave proposal at its Nov. 15 meeting.
The school board is meeting virtually today at 7 p.m. Board members and district employees will attend in-person at the administration building, 500 Main St. Members of the public must attend remotely by videoconference or phone call.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
The school board is set to vote on a 2021-2026 contract with Eau Claire busing company Student Transit.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.