The Eau Claire school board could decide the future of the Little Red Elementary school at its Monday meeting.
The board is slated to discuss — and possibly vote — on two offers for the school and the surrounding property.
Little Red Elementary, located next to Highway 37 in rural Eau Claire, has been closed since 2008.
Two different parties have offered to purchase “different parts of the land,” the district said Friday afternoon in a press release.
The board could vote to counter, accept or reject the offers, schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in a statement Friday.
District administration is recommending the board accept the offers, according to the meeting agenda.
Information on the offers, the two parties and if the offers involve both the Little Red building and property was not immediately available Friday.
The board and outside organizations have discussed the future of Little Red Elementary for several years.
A grassroots nonprofit group, Initiatives for New Directions in Education, proposed in 2017 a plan to create a charter school and nature campus at Little Red. The same group presented a revised plan to the board in May, proposing a charter high school and an outdoor-focused learning program called EauZone that would reach about 450 students, according to Leader-Telegram records.
Roosevelt construction
The board also will hear a report on planned improvements at Roosevelt Elementary, including adding a secured entrance.
Unlike other district schools, Roosevelt doesn’t have a hall that requires visitors to pass the school office before reaching the classroom and student areas, Hardebeck said in August.
Several Roosevelt parents have urged the board to consider upgrading the school’s entrance, citing worries about security.
Adding a secure entrance would cost about $200,000, according to a district analysis. If approved, construction would happen in the summer of 2020. Design would likely begin this fall, and the bidding process would be scheduled for late winter and early spring.
Board president Eric Torres anticipates the district will be able to afford the cost of construction, he said in August.
“All of us recognize that there’s a need, that we’re going to address it,” Torres previously said.
The decision about Roosevelt’s secure entrance was delayed while the board decided whether or not to keep the school open and discussed changes to elementary school boundaries this summer, Torres said.
The board isn’t expected to take action on the Roosevelt project report at its Monday meeting.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the school district office, 500 Main St. in public session, and at 5 p.m. in closed session.