The Eau Claire school board on Monday is slated to discuss an update to the district’s reading curriculum and vote on an expansion of the district’s virtual school.
In the 2019-20 school year, the Eau Claire district’s kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers began using an updated “foundational skills” approach to teaching reading, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning for the district.
The new approach focuses on phonics, phonemic awareness and word study, Schmitt said in an email.
A reading curriculum with an early, explicit emphasis on phonics means kids are taught to read words by learning to connect letters with their corresponding sounds.
The phonics-based approach is part of a longtime disagreement about how kids best learn to read. A 2019 EdWeek Research Center survey found that 72% of nearly 700 U.S. elementary teachers said their schools instead used a “balanced literacy” approach — which incorporates some phonics, but in simplified terms, also dictates that most students can pick up the ability to read naturally, through context, photos and other cues.
The Eau Claire school district’s new approach is “consistent with the (Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s) recent endorsement,” Schmitt said.
State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor on Jan. 22 said the Wisconsin DPI would begin supporting school districts who are moving to include “explicit and systemic phonics” in their reading instruction.
The school board is not slated to take action on the matter Monday.
Virtual school expansion eyed
The board may vote Monday on the proposed expansion of the Eau Claire Virtual School, a move that would add up to 22 more fourth- and fifth-grade student spots, and adds 14 additional spots for sixth- through 12th-grade students.
The changes would take place in the 2020-21 school year, according to meeting documents.
The virtual school launched in September; 23 students enrolled for its first year.
Schmitt told the board in February that 21 of the school’s 23 current students are expected to continue next year, and 40 students have entered the lottery for enrollment in the school next year.
If the board approves the expansion, the virtual school would likely hire a dedicated teacher this spring to begin in the fall 2020 semester, said Missie Crisp, vice president of the virtual school’s board, at a board meeting in February.
Other Business
• Also on the agenda Monday is a resolution that would signal the district’s support for the Eau Claire Hmong community, in light of a recent proposal from President Donald Trump’s administration to deport some Hmong residents in the U.S. to Laos. The board may vote on the resolution Monday.
• The board also is slated to discuss scheduling work sessions and community listening sessions in the next step of planning for an April 2021 referendum.
• A two-hour closed session is scheduled directly before Monday night’s meeting. The board is set to discuss the district’s superintendent search, a personnel matter and employee benefits, including health insurance and the Consumer Price Index, according to agenda documents.
The school board’s open session meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building, 500 Main St.