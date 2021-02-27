EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board on Monday is poised to approve new expansions for two school district programs.
At its Monday meeting, the board is slated to vote on expanding the Eau Claire Virtual School, hoping to appeal to students who enjoyed all-virtual classes during the pandemic. It’s also scheduled to vote on a building purchase for the district’s transition program, which would serve students 18 to 21.
The board has already debated both proposals.
If the board approves, the virtual school, which began in 2019 with 23 students, would remove its enrollment cap. It would also expand the grades it accepts from fourth to 12th grade to K-12, and be open to students both inside and outside the school district.
School officials say there’s plenty of interest from within. Currently around 2,000 students in the Eau Claire school district participate in all-virtual classes due to the pandemic; almost one-third of 500 all-virtual families who responded to a survey said they were interested in all-virtual classes for the 2021-2022 school year, said Ben Dallman, ECVS principal, at a school board meeting in February.
If the ECVS expansion plan gets approved, enrolling before July 1 would guarantee a spot in the school, said Shannyn Pinkert, ECVS governance board president, in February.
On Monday the school board could also approve moving the district’s transition program for 18- to 21-year-olds to a new facility on the city’s east side.
The move would mean the district would begin leasing space at 2132 EastRidge Center on Hastings Way.
The transition program teaches older special education students about independent living, social skills, employment and advocating for themselves.
The school district is recommending a 10-year lease of the building.
With a 10-year lease and the cost of renovating the space — and if the district paid off the renovation costs over time — the district would pay around $68,000 per year, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, at a board meeting in February.
If the district were to pay for the renovation cost upfront, the district would pay less yearly — around $45,000 per year for a 10-year lease, plus $175,000 for construction, Johnson said in February.
The school board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in closed session, and at 7 p.m. in open session.
Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting:
- Board members will discuss approving a formal board statement about equity, a statement the board first debuted in February. The statement says the district will aim to eliminate “the systemic racism present in our society and schools while building an equitable and inclusive school community.” The statement also mentions the state’s and district’s achievement gap and disparate suspension rate between students of color and white students, and says the district acknowledges and is “committed to dismantling” inequalities between student groups.
- The school board will hear an annual report from its School Resource Officer program.
- The board will also discuss the 2021-2022 health insurance renewal for school district employees, as well as the renewal of dental benefits, according to the agenda.
- The board will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss the Consumer Price Index, according to meeting materials. The CPI is a tracked estimate of consumer prices that often figures into school districts’ wage discussions.