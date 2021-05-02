EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board will reorganize this evening, in its annual tradition of electing officers after the April school board election.
No new school board members will be seated this year, since all three incumbents — Marquell Johnson, Erica Zerr and Joshua Clements — defeated a challenger to keep their seats in April.
The board today will elect a president, vice president, clerk and governance officer, secretary and treasurer.
The board is currently headed by President Tim Nordin, who has held the role for one year, and Vice President Lori Bica.
It will be the board’s first meeting under its new structure, where the school board steps back from making day-to-day operational decisions and instead monitors district policies and analyzes data compiled by the district’s administrators.
Nordin said in April that the new model, called coherent governance, would go into effect immediately.
Nordin said this month that under the new model, the board will give the superintendent the responsibility to make decisions involving how the district operates; after giving the superintendent their expectations, they will monitor the results.
Reviewing student data
The board is also slated to review an assessment of student reading and math data — which analyzed Eau Claire students’ progress in reading and math between fall 2020 and winter 2020.
According to school district documents, the assessments found that the number of Eau Claire students in third, fourth and fifth grades who made “low” progress in reading between fall and winter increased slightly compared to last fall, and the number of students who made “high” progress decreased.
The same was true for third, fourth and fifth grades in math compared to last year, according to district figures.
About 65% of students in first, third, fourth and fifth grades are on track to make a year or more of growth in reading during this school year, according to the district. For second graders, that number rises to 86%.
In the assessment, students were graded as either “low,” “typical” or “high” growth, compared to their academic peers nationwide. A student with “typical” growth is on track to reach an expected level of growth over the course of one school year.
Teachers and school leaders use data from the assessment to plan their instruction, reflect on practices and set goals, according to meeting documents.
The board will meet virtually tonight at 7 p.m.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- The board may vote on adopting its new work calendar for the 2021-22 school year, which lays out when the board will review school district policies and monitoring reports. For example, in the proposed calendar, the board would review the school district’s environmental policies in early October, review student discipline policies in November and review budget and financial planning policies in January, among others.
- The board is set to have a discussion “its communication plan to connect with stakeholders,” according to meeting documents.