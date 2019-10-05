Of many construction projects that sprang from a 2016 Eau Claire school district referendum, most have been completed − with adding new windows at Sam Davey Elementary slated for summer of 2020, according to district documents.
The Eau Claire school board Monday will review $5 million in summer construction work at Memorial High School, McKinley Charter School and several elementaries.
The $87.9 million referendum, which passed in November 2016, funded operating expenses and school building upgrades.
Secure entrances − lobby areas where visitors must pass the front office before reaching classrooms − were added to McKinley, Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center and Flynn, Locust Lane, Meadowview, Northwoods and Sam Davey elementaries this summer.
Parts of Memorial got new roofing and window replacements, according to district documents. Locust Lane, Sam Davey, Prairie Ridge and Northwoods got new pavement in parking lots, playgrounds or both. Fire alarm systems were also updated at several schools over the summer.
Replacing windows at Sam Davey is slated for next summer at a cost of $568,826, according to the district.
Funding request
The board Monday is slated to discuss contributing $22,600 to the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.
The group, which lets a staffer work part-time with Memorial and North high school students on substance abuse, is a coalition of organizations in Eau Claire County. It’s been federally funded for several years, but its grant ran out in September, Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning, said last month.
“The Eau Claire school district is a key partner in all this work,” said Kaying Xiong, director of student services, at a Sept. 23 board meeting. “People understand that it takes a village to help with substance abuse disorder.”
At its Monday meeting the board is also scheduled to:
- Discuss retiree benefits, or “other post-employment benefits” (OPEBs), according to district documents. The board voted in August to change and cut some benefits, but postponed a vote on other suggestions, one of which proposed locking retirees’ insurance rate increases at 5 or 3 percent per year.
- Discuss a proposed change to the district’s concussion policy. The change would include school athletic trainers in a support system for students who suffer concussions, if the student is an athlete. The board is not slated to vote on the policy change at Monday’s meeting.
- Hear an annual report from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the school district office, 500 Main St. in public session.
The board is also scheduled to meet at 5:45 p.m. in closed session.