The Eau Claire school board will get an early look at the school district’s 2020-21 academic calendar on Monday.
District administration is recommending that the district’s 2021 spring break be moved to the week of Easter, which will fall on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Students traditionally haven’t had classes on Good Friday or the Monday after Easter Sunday, so teachers can have a professional development day and a compensation day for parent-teacher conferences, said Jim Schmitt, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning.
But with spring break a week before Easter weekend, families told the district they struggled to find childcare for extended weekends twice in a row, Schmitt said: “That’s why the draft plan we’ve brought to the (school) board has spring break lining up with Easter.”
The proposed 2021 spring break won’t align with UW-Eau Claire’s 2021 spring break, which is set for March 22-26, according to university records.
The proposed 2020-21 academic calendar also adds possible inclement weather make-up days for the week after the last day of classes, creating a buffer before summer school classes begin.
The calendar would include enough excess minutes at all class levels to create four inclement-weather days, according to district documents.
The board is expected to vote on the calendar later in February.
Also slated for the board’s Monday meeting: Discussion on the future of a potential referendum that could include a solution to crowded south side elementary schools and renovations at Roosevelt Elementary and South Middle School.
The board will discuss dates of a possible referendum in a work session during the meeting Monday. At a Budget Development Committee meeting in January, school board members Tim Nordin and Lori Bica voted to recommend sending a referendum to taxpayers in April 2021.
In closed session the board is slated to discuss the search for a new superintendent. The deadline to submit applications for the position was Friday evening, said Bica, who is spearheading the board’s search. Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck, who has headed the district since 2012, plans to retire from the district when her contract ends on June 30.
From January through March the board plans to review applications, pick top candidates and invite some finalists to Eau Claire for onsite interviews, according to the school district.
The board will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. in the Administration Building, 500 Main St., Eau Claire, and in open session at 7 p.m. A work session will be held at the end of the meeting.