A referendum timeline and a proposal to expand a new virtual school are slated for discussion and possible votes at the Eau Claire school board meeting Monday.
The board is likely to vote Monday on scheduling a referendum in the spring of 2021.
“I think they’ll determine at this meeting a timeline for the referendum, then they’ll work their way through that process. They’ve not yet made a decision on what to go to referendum for, or how that referendum might look, but they have talked about the need,” said schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.
Two other possible dates — November 2020 and November 2021 — have also been explored, but most board members have expressed approval for the spring 2021 date.
A referendum next spring would give the district’s new superintendent breathing room after that person begins in the role in July, the Budget Development Committee said in January. That committee ultimately recommended the spring 2021 date.
A referendum could fund renovations at Roosevelt Elementary and South Middle School, projects that were held back from a 2016 referendum, and expand capacity at south side elementary schools.
Pilot expanding
The board is slated Monday to discuss a proposal to expand the Eau Claire Virtual School, a move that would add a combined section of fourth and fifth grade.
The virtual school — where up to 28 students complete their classes online — launched in September. In its first year, it was only open to students in sixth through 12th grade, according to the district. A total of 23 students are enrolled.
The fourth- and fifth-grade expansion would accommodate up to 22 more students, according to district documents.
The 28-student cap on sixth through 12th grade would also increase by 14 students each year for three years.
If it expands, the virtual school could also mean a bump for the district’s funds.
In its first year, the virtual school is estimated to have increased the district’s revenue by $109,244, according to the district.
If the school is expanded, that revenue could increase to a projected $286,733 — calculated outside of existing district staff dedicating time to the virtual school, the district noted.
The school board is expected to discuss the expansion proposal again on March 2.
Other business
Also slated for discussion Monday is a contract between the district and the Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School. The Montessori school is still requesting that the district bus all of its four-year-old kindergarten students, a move that is projected to cost about $50,000 yearly. Montessori officials say busing those students would help diversify the student body. The board first began discussing the contract renewal in December.
A policy requiring political campaigns, and other events that need security, to pay for their security costs in advance is coming back to the board for a vote Monday. Under the new policy, the district could bar groups or individuals from holding events at school facilities, unless they paid law enforcement for security costs in advance.
The board is slated to meet in closed session for two hours Monday to discuss its superintendent search, a vendor contract, a personnel matter and the impact of the Consumer Price Index on district employees’ base wages, Hardebeck said.
The board will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. in the Administration Building, 500 Main St., Eau Claire, and in open session at 7 p.m.