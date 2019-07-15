After receiving two grants for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, the Eau Claire school district plans to hire a full-time mental health coordinator that will begin Sept. 1.
The coordinator will oversee individual schools’ mental health coordinators and organize the district’s partnership with local mental health agencies, said director of student services Kaying Xiong.
The two state Department of Public Instruction grants — one for each year — total $150,000, said executive director of business Abby Johnson.
Xiong hopes the district or the state will be able to keep funding the position after the two years are up.
“For right now, with whoever we hire, we’re making it clear this is a grant-funded position for two years,” Xiong said.
The district already has mental health coordinators at all its schools, Xiong said. Typically, those staffers are counselors, school psychologists or school social workers.
Those staffers find and refer students who are struggling with mental health problems. Those students might see an available therapist once per week.
Those therapists are provided through several local agencies; the agencies work with families on third-party billing and goals for the students, Xiong said.
Around 2012, the district had just two local partners and only a handful of therapists, but the partnership has gotten larger.
The district’s current partnerships are with Marriage and Family Health Services, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Lutheran Social Services Eau Claire, Prevea Health and Mosaic Counseling Group.
The new mental health coordinator will help organize and oversee that system, reporting to Xiong.
“Currently, we’re working with five different community partners who provide us with 15 therapists. I coordinate that, to get therapists to schools that need them,” Xiong said. “We’re kind of crisscrossing the whole district (with therapists), which is part of why things get complicated.”
The new coordinator will work with those staffers to help kids and families get access to services, and to identify struggling students early on.
School officials know one of the district’s biggest roadblocks, Xiong said: Some of its families don’t have the insurance coverage or can’t afford mental health care.
“Some of our agency partners picked up Badgercare, which helped,” Xiong said. “Now one of our pressing needs is we have families that aren’t able, willing or don’t understand how to come to the table.”
That’s where the coordinator would come in, Xiong said: “We’re hoping this person will have the time to sit with families, walk them through the process and talk to them about support in the community.”
Xiong believes that students’ mental health is a greater problem than in recent years — but that mental health being de-stigmatized is also bringing students’ previous struggles into the light.
“There’s more conversation around that topic, which makes it feel like there’s probably a lot more than what there was,” she said.
District superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in a news release that the district’s mental health services for children must keep evolving.
“We are very pleased that this grant from the DPI will allow us to hire a coordinator to focus on this important issue and build our capacity to meet our students’ mental health needs,” Hardebeck said.
“We’re certainly very excited,” Xiong said. “Without having additional dollars, grants are really one of the only ways we can support these types of needs.”
