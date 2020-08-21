EAU CLAIRE — After the global COVID-19 pandemic winds down, kindergarten through 12th grade education will likely look different than it did in early 2019, two Chippewa Valley school superintendents predicted Friday.
Eau Claire schools superintendent Michael Johnson said it’s likely that a fraction of students will switch permanently to all-online instruction, even after schools can safely hold all classes face-to-face again.
“Probably 10% to 15% of our kids in the future may choose this virtual option, and that's okay,” Johnson said at a livestream forum on K-12 education Friday presented by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s had to change our teachers’ skill sets. Although they may feel right now they’re not at their best, for some students … this is the best way they can learn.”
Johnson said he’s heard from teachers that some students - who were quiet and unengaged in face-to-face classes - blossomed and began communicating more eagerly in online learning in April and May.
“That was an eye-opener for many students, teachers, parents and administrators,” Johnson said.
Since many Chippewa Valley school districts are offering an all-online option, the 2020-21 school year will be a large-scale virtual learning experiment that, in January 2019, no one saw coming.
In August, asked to choose between a hybrid or all-virtual option for the 2020-21 school year, about 18% of Eau Claire parents picked all-virtual classes, school administrators have said. The other 82% picked the hybrid model.
That means five days a week, roughly 2,000 students in the Eau Claire school district will complete school from their homes.
In the hybrid plan, students in most grades will return to in-person classes for two days a week, learning online for the other three days. The all-virtual option was offered to any K-12 student who wanted it.
The COVID-19 pandemic has somewhat disrupted “some of the most exciting things in K-12 education I’ve seen over the last couple years,” but the virus won’t make face-to-face education risky forever, said Heidi Eliopoulos, Altoona schools superintendent, at the Friday forum.
In the Altoona school district, most students will return to in-person classes for either two or four days per week starting in September, according to the district’s reopening plan. Any K-12 student could pick an all-online option instead as well.
“We’ve seen a shift in the mindset of what education is,” Eliopoulos said. “For so long, we’ve seen it as the end goal. Now we’re looking at graduation as the starting line.”