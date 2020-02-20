Altoona school board President Robin Elvig was among those in disbelief when she heard Thursday morning that Superintendent Dan Peggs had been arrested.
“I can’t even tell you … utter shock is an understatement,” she told the Leader-Telegram later that morning. “I’m still in shock.”
Peggs was arrested after being charged by federal officials with sex trafficking of a minor and making child pornography.
The charges are not connected to any Altoona children, authorities said.
The school board wasn’t aware of Peggs’ alleged involvement with the underage female when he began as superintendent in July, Elvig said.
“Absolutely not, nothing was there,” she said. “We do extensive background checks … this was not known to any of us until after the arrest.”
The school board chose Peggs as its new superintendent in February 2019, and he began serving in the position in July. Prior to becoming superintendent, Peggs had been Altoona’s middle school principal since 2016.
The Altoona school board on Thursday named the district’s business manager, Mike Markgren, as acting superintendent, Elvig said Thursday afternoon at a news conference.
The school board has been “in crisis mode” since noon, when they called an emergency meeting, she said.
If Peggs is released from federal custody on Monday, the Altoona school board plans to place him on immediate administrative leave.
“He will not be allowed on district grounds or at district activities,” Elvig said. “This is a very serious charge.”
As of Thursday, Peggs was still an employee of the Altoona school district. Markgren will stay as acting superintendent during the investigation.
The news of Peggs’ arrest was announced to students in Altoona High School at 10 a.m., directly after the district sent an email to parents about the federal charges brought against Peggs.
High school students have access to their phones between classes, and the school district wanted to inform students before they saw the news on social media, said Principal Jim Reif.
School counselors were on hand Thursday to help students, Reif said, adding that several local school districts have offered to lend Altoona their guidance counselors during the next few days.
REALiving, an employee assistance company based in Chippewa Falls, will provide support services to district employees, Reif said.
Elvig said she is “not going to blame anyone” that the school district was alerted to Peggs’ indictment Thursday morning, when it was unsealed.
“(The charges) were unsealed this morning, they took immediate action and we took immediate action once we found out,” she said.
The Altoona school district alerted the Chippewa Falls and Gilman school districts of Peggs’ arrest Thursday morning, since Peggs had worked at both districts in the last 10 years.
The school district is cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation, Elvig said.
Previous workplaces react
Other school districts where Peggs previously was employed also expressed their surprise at his arrest and the charges against him.
Peggs was a middle and high school principal in Gilman as well as the school district’s athletic director from 2014 until 2016. It’s during that time that Peggs is accused of the crimes listed in the federal indictment.
“We have no knowledge that any student or adult from Gilman was involved in any way,” Wally Leipart, Gilman schools superintendent, told the Leader-Telegram.
Peggs was in good standing with the district when he left to work at the Altoona school district in 2016.
“This comes as a great shock to our staff and community,” Leipart said. “He was well-liked and left on good terms pursuing an administrative position in a larger district.”
Earlier in his public education career, Peggs taught science classes in Chippewa Falls.
“We have no reason to believe that these allegations involve any of our students,” the Chippewa Falls school district wrote in a statement.
From fall 2010 until 2014, Peggs was a seventh-grade science teacher at Chippewa Falls Middle School.
“We are shocked and disheartened by the news of Daniel Peggs ... the CFAUSD sends our deepest regrets to the Altoona School District community,” wrote Michelle Golden, executive director of human resources and public relations for Chippewa Falls schools.
Peggs attended graduate school at Concordia University and obtained an undergraduate degree in education from UW-Eau Claire in 2010, according to Peggs’ LinkedIn account.