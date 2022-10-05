EAU CLAIRE — As the leaves change and temperatures cool, these classic signs of the season also signal the return of favorite autumnal Wisconsin pastime: high school football.
With the Memorial and North high schools’ football seasons well underway, the Eau Claire Area School District is looking to improve their hometown advantage through some much-needed upgrades to both schools’ fields.
As part of a proposed $98.6 million referendum, fated for the ballot Nov. 8, the district will allocate an estimated $20.9 million toward capital upgrades and additions at North. An unspecified portion of that will go toward the addition of synthetic turf on the school’s football field.
Similarly, the district would like to allocate $19.7 million toward upgrades to Memorial. An unspecified fraction of that will go toward the installation of synthetic turf there.
“The proposed synthetic field is much bigger than our football program. Physical education, our band program and so many of our extra and co-curricular programs will benefit along with football,” said Memorial Head Football Coach Rob Scott. “Synthetic fields have become the standard for schools of our size in both our conference and our athletic section.”
Both Memorial and North host home football games at Carson Park, rather than the schools themselves.
As of right now, Scott said, six out of the eight Big Rivers Conference schools have turf on their campuses. The addition of the new turf is something Memorial has been hoping to see for some time, as turf provides benefits that all students and many community members will receive, he told the Leader-Telegram.
According to the Synthetic Turf Council, an organization dedicated to educating and assisting buyers on the use and maintenance of synthetic turf systems, a typical grass sports field can use between 500,000 to a million gallons of water each year.
“Synthetic turf allows communities to conserve that water, which is particularly critical during times of drought,” the STC stated. “During 2008, more than 2.2 billion gallons of water was saved in North American schools, parks and professional sports stadiums.”
Synthetic turf, the STC stated, is a more efficient alternative to grass fields, which cannot remain lush and resilient if used more than three to four days a week, or in the rain, or during the six months of the year when grass doesn’t grow.
Generally speaking, turf fields are tougher than natural grass, more resistant to damage, more environmentally friendly and safer for students, according to the STC. These factors, and more, make school athletics more accessible and affordable for students and schools alike.
“Our current practice and lower level game field is not consistent with what other schools in our conference or section play and practice on,” Scott said. “A new synthetic field will provide our kids with a safer, more durable practice and game surface.”
Despite the benefits, there is still some skepticism revolving around the referendum and its goals within the community.
Sam Chapman, of Altoona, spoke before the Eau Claire School Board on Monday, condemning the referendum’s overemphasis on athletics.
“I just think athletics is way too much emphasized in school these days,” Chapman said during the public forum portion of the Monday meeting. “You spend way too much on athletic fields, football fields, weightlifting equipment, basketball courts, huge buildings. Let’s just get back to basic education.”
Chapman criticized the district for allowing basic physical fitness and education to be overshadowed by “four years of competition.” He said the board should spend more money on teachers who can relate to the students, and less on big buildings and fields.
“Even when they’re doing good, most kids could do better,” Chapman said. “And there’s so much emphasis on athletics, it seems like, instead of the band, or choir, or Spanish Club, or French Club. I mean, it’s just really bad.”
In contrast, Scott pointed out that a new synthetic field does not only benefit athletics.
“Our physical education program and band program will also benefit from it,” he said. “All students will benefit. When you look around Division 1 schools, most have turf, lights, a stadium and facilities on their campus that their communities are really proud of. This is a great opportunity for our community to take a step towards making our campus closer to comparable to most others in our conference.”
Additionally, a 2009 study published in the Journal of School Health found that higher physical activity levels — including activities that may be enhanced by the availability of a turfed football field — are associated with greater academic achievement among students.
“For high school girls, both physical activity and sports team participation were each independently associated with a higher GPA (grade point average),” the study concluded. “For high school boys, only sports team participation was independently associated with a higher GPA.”