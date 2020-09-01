CORNELL — The Cornell School District started classes Aug. 17, a full two weeks before most schools in the region.
Superintendent Paul Schley reports the school year is off to a great start with few problems related to COVID-19.
“We’ve had no issues yet; no kids or staff testing positive or being ordered to stay at home,” Schley said. “All of our staff is here. The only issue is substitutes. Some retirees have taken their name off the list.”
Schley said they have a full-time substitute teacher this year who serves as a floater, able to appear in any classroom as needed.
“This is one of the better starts we’ve had to the year,” Schley said. “Everything we’ve put in place has gone well.”
Typically, to start a school year before Sept. 1, a school district needs to go through an application process, showing it has a building project that requires an early (or late) start. Last spring, the state’s Department of Public Instruction allowed districts to apply for an early start, without needing a reason, like a building project. Schley said his school board agreed it was a good idea to get started early, so they applied in June.
“I heard within an hour it was approved,” Schley said. “(Board members) said, ‘let’s get those kids back into school, to build back what they lost (by in-person classes ending in mid-March.)’”
Perhaps the largest impact on the district is a steep drop in enrollment this year, Schley said. Last year, Cornell had nearly 400 students district-wide, but they are down 77 students, currently at 320.
“We lost 20% of our students between home school and virtual school,” Schley said. “That’s going to be a huge financial hit on the district. Some of the people who aren’t coming are afraid of COVID, or don’t want to wear masks. I hope when COVID is under control, those students will come back.”
Schley said he was prepared for the enrollment drop.
“When we surveyed people back in June, it became apparent it was going to be 15% or 20%,” he said. “It does help with the physical distancing.”
For instance, Cornell anticipated they would have 32 kindergarten students this year, but instead, have just 21, and those students are split into two classrooms.
With smaller classes, and an earlier start date, Schley is confident it will help students prepare for standardized tests.
“With the smaller groups, we’ll push hard and fast to catch up,” he said.
The steps the district has taken to monitor for illness have so far worked, he said.
“Our bus drivers are taking temperatures when they get on the bus,” Schley said. “And we’re scanning heads when they come in.”
Schley said he is stunned at how well students of all ages are doing with wearing masks throughout the day, with little resistance.
“We’ve made it fun with face covering contests,” Schley said. “They love to show you if they are wearing Batman, or Frozen.”
Many of the physical education and music classes are being held outside so far, and that will continue as long as weather permits it, he said. They also are having just half the kids in the lunchroom at a time.
The district also has been limiting access to the building, including parents.
“No one gets in the doors at all, not even delivery guys,” Schley said.
Schley said some sports are now underway, and he anticipates more beginning in coming days. He’s pleased that everything is progressing as close to normal as possible.
“We’re trying to make things happen when they are supposed to happen,” he said.
The Cornell School District has planned 177 days of in-class instruction this year. Schley said that classes may even continue on snow days because instruction over Zoom has worked so well. Schley said that means the school year could end May 13 if there aren’t any shutdowns.
Cornell isn’t the only district in the county that started early this year. The Stanley-Boyd school district also got a waiver and began classes on Aug. 20.