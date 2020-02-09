RICE LAKE — Science fiction and fantasy author Kelly McCullough will be the featured speaker for the Thursdays at the U series Feb. 13 at UW-Eau Claire – Barron County.
McCullough will present “Fantastic Worlds, Writing and Publishing” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus. He will discuss writing and the publishing industry and will read illustrative passages from some of his works.
The author is best known for his novels, including the five-volume “WebMage” series, the six-volume “Fallen Blade” series and his middle-grade works, including “School for Sidekicks,” the forthcoming “Magic, Madness and Mischief” and its sequel, “Spirits, Spells and Snark.” McCullough’s micro-fiction series, “DragonDiaries” and “Badnoir,” can be found on his website.
In addition to novels, McCullough writes short stories, poetry, the occasional bit of nonfiction and science fiction for the purpose of science education. Instances of the former have appeared in such venues as Tor.com, “Weird Tales,” “Fantastic Stories of the Imagination” and “Writers of the Future,” among others.
His educational works include “The Chronicles of the Wandering Star,” an illustrated collection of short stories written as part of a middle school physical science curriculum funded by the National Science Foundation; and “Hanny and the Mystery of the Voorwerp,” a science comic that he co-wrote and co-edited as part of a project funded by NASA and the Hubble Space Telescope.
Audience members can bring their lunch to enjoy as they listen to the speaker. The Riverside Cafe, located in the UW-Eau Claire–Barron County Student Center, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday during the academic year. The series is free and open to the public, thanks to support from the UW-Eau Claire–Barron County Foundation.
For more information about Thursdays at the U, contact Linda Tollefsrud, professor emeritus of psychology, UW Colleges, at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.