A pair of scientists with local ties took high-stakes research to a whole new level recently while working to develop tests to detect the virus rattling people around the world.
In separate efforts, UW-Eau Claire graduate Sara Lassila and Osseo-Fairchild High School graduate Steven Callister led teams recently that successfully developed tests that can detect the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Lassila, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from UW-Eau Claire in 2005, made her contribution as a test development supervisor at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Callister, who graduated from Osseo-Fairchild in 1975, did his work for Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Both expressed pride last week, when contacted by the Leader-Telegram, in being part of projects responding to a public health crisis as urgent as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sometimes when you’re in the middle of it, it’s a bit overwhelming and a lot of work,” Lassila said. “But now that the test is developed and in the lab and people are working with it 24/7 every day and getting results, it hits you that, ‘Wow, we did that.’ “
Callister and Lassila said the unusual speed of their projects — completed in weeks instead of the typical time frame of several months — was driven by the desperate need for more tests to help identify infected patients and take measures to slow the spread of the virus.
“We really worked around the clock,” Callister said. “A lot of that definitely had to do with a need to get these tests out as fast as we could.”
In a related development, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire announced Thursday it was undergoing validation to test its ability to analyze COVID-19 specimens. A spokesman said the facility is aiming to start running tests in Eau Claire next week, with a capacity of roughly 150 specimens per day.
“Increasing COVID-19 testing is very important for the U.S., as it’s good to know how many people are actually infected with this novel coronavirus,” said Crystal Del Valle, assistant professor of biology at UW-Eau Claire. “When patients come in with symptoms, doctors need to distinguish between COVID-19, the common cold and the flu, all of which are going around right now.”
Knowing the number of COVID-19 cases is important because it helps health care workers know what personal protective equipment they need and what medical care and quarantine measures are necessary for patients. More testing also helps government and public health officials compile more accurate statistics, track virus hot spots and dispatch supplies and personnel to locations where they can save lives, Del Valle added.
Eau Claire County had tested 789 people as of Friday, with all of the tests being sent elsewhere for analysis, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Sixteen of those had been confirmed as COVID-19 cases. The county was still awaiting the results of 155 tests.
Mayo Clinic
At Mayo Clinic, laboratory leaders decided to pull in more people and more resources than normal for test development because of the urgency of the situation. Their charge: to develop a test as quickly as possible and submit it to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for review and emergency use authorization.
“Everyone truly jumped in and worked together extremely well given the pressure to deliver,” Lassila said. “Between the members of the group, someone was working almost all the time and putting in over 12-15 hours of work daily, including on the weekends.”
The project’s success, made possible in part by researchers in China publishing the genome sequence of the novel coronavirus, made it all worthwhile.
“It’s been amazing to be involved with this project and to watch it come to fruition, especially considering how things are changing by the hour and by the day,” Lassila said. “It’s been such a shining moment of the kind of teamwork that is such a huge emphasis at Mayo Clinic.”
Lassila, who originally is from Iron, Minn., and joined Mayo Clinic immediately after graduating from UW-Eau Claire, supervises and manages test development activities within the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology for the divisions of Clinical Microbiology and Transfusion Medicine.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said Lassila’s work on COVID-19 enables everyone to benefit from her expertise and leadership.
“I’m always proud but never surprised to learn that Blugolds are among the people helping to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems,” Schmidt said. “Sara’s hard work and leadership are literally helping to save lives during a worldwide pandemic.”
Likewise, Del Valle said, “It’s amazing to hear that a former UWEC biology alumna is making a difference in the fight against this new coronavirus. We are very proud of her.”
The test Lassila’s team developed is being used at the Rochester campus and at Mayo Clinic Health System sites. It provides patients with test results within 24 hours, which is significantly faster than the typical turnaround time of COVID-19 tests being used across the United States.
Test development was completed at a point in March before commercially developed tests were widely available, and Mayo Clinic officials said they believed it would help ease the testing burden at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health labs.
“This is an issue the whole world is grappling with, so we felt like this was our moral obligation to offer testing to as many people as we can,” Dr. Matthew Binnicker, a clinical microbiologist and director of the Clinical Virology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, said in a news release.
Mayo Clinic is now using commercial options and the in-house product to conduct about 6,000 coronavirus tests a day, Lassila said.
“We are maxing out our capacity for all of our testing methods and looking for more,” she said. “The demand is definitely there.”
Though working on the test was professionally exciting, Lassila acknowledged that she has mixed emotions about the endeavor on a personal level.
“At the same time it’s sad that we’re in the middle of all this,” she said, referring to the pandemic that through Friday the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center reported had generated more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and 60,000 deaths worldwide, including nearly 300,000 positive tests and about 7,000 deaths in the U.S.
Gundersen Health System
At Gundersen, Callister’s team of researchers developed and validated a COVID-19 test based on a recipe released by the CDC.
Even though the test wasn’t developed from scratch, the validation process was completed in just two weeks by the crew at the Gundersen Medical Foundation’s Microbiology Research Laboratory, which benefited from UW-La Crosse providing enough supplies to run thousands of COVID-19 tests. The same protocols are being used by labs across the country.
“We’re not a commercial high through-put lab equipped to run massive amounts of tests,” Callister said. “We’re a research lab, and we probably have a maximum capacity of about 120 tests a day.”
Still, the lab played a particularly crucial role earlier in the COVID-19 public health emergency when tests were even harder to come by and the state hygiene lab was being overwhelmed with test requests.
“At the time when we put our tests online, we had no access to other tests. We were the only testing option for Gundersen,” said Callister, who married lifelong Osseo resident Lori Galstad and has worked at Gundersen for 38 years.
The lab continues to run tests seven days a week and serves as an important resource for the region.
“When we get a critically ill patient or maybe need to do an incubation,” Callister said, “we can turn around a test a lot faster here for our patient population than if we had to send it off to a lab somewhere else.”