EAU CLAIRE — Carolyn Miller plans to create an electric scooter rental service in Eau Claire focused on serving the UW-Eau Claire campus and downtown.
The lifelong Eau Claire resident spoke Monday night to the City Council about her proposal to introduce small vehicle rentals to her hometown.
“Financially starting out with scooters is more feasible than doing bikes,” she said, explaining her business plan.
Miller’s comments were part of a public hearing on regulations the city is proposing for scooters (a similar bike rental ordinance was already approved a few years ago) as companies show interest in Eau Claire.
“We know from other cities’ experiences this can be a hot button issue for businesses and users alike,” assistant city attorney Jenessa Stromberger said.
Where scooters would be allowed to park before and after people rent them is a focus of a proposed ordinance that the council will vote on at its 4 p.m. meeting today.
To prevent scooters from becoming strewn along curbsides in front of businesses or throughout parks, the city is designating certain locations for parking them. Those spots in city parks and public parking lots, private property where the owners have granted permission or bike racks.
Scooters parked in spots where they are not allowed can be collected and disposed of by the city, according to the ordinance.
Strict parking requirements are in response to problems other cities have experienced with scooter rentals.
“I’ve visited cities where there are scooters allowed and I’ve seen them scattered in different places,” remarked Councilwoman Emily Berge.
The proposed ordinance requires that scooter companies that rent their vehicles in Eau Claire must have an office here to do repairs, provide customer service and have employees move scooters around so they don’t get concentrated in one location.
Companies will be allowed to deploy up to 300 scooters, but could apply to add 50 more if enough customer demand is evident.
Per state law, electric scooters would be allowed to operate on the city’s streets and recreational trails.
The maximum speed the scooters would be allowed to go is 15 mph, according to the proposed ordinance.
Scooter companies would be charged $250 to apply for a license to operate here and $150 annually to renew it. A one-time fee of $15 per scooter would also be charged.
The city also would charge $100 to $200 annually to lease parking spots for their scooters in various city parks and parking lots.
Leah Ness, deputy city engineer, said business groups from downtown and the West Grand Avenue area have sent letters of support in favor of the proposed regulations.
One Eau Claire resident spoke Monday night to offer words of caution about allowing motorized scooters in the city.
Ken Adler said his best friend was badly injured while using one on a business trip in Colorado. Adler warned that many others have been hurt while using scooters and said companies that rent them are not doing enough to make helmets available to riders.
Missing trees
Also at Monday night’s meeting, residents of Eau Claire’s Upper Westside Neighborhood aired grievances about trees that were slashed on a wooded lot well in advance of plans to build homes there.
“Everybody feels it was very unnecessary to cut down a lot of those trees,” homeowner Jamie Bricco said.
For 37 years she’s lived on First Street just north of the lot the city had long left undeveloped, which served as a wooded buffer area next to her house.
But recently mature trees were cut down, clearing the site for a set of townhomes that is slated for construction in 2022.
Developer Jason Grippentrog admitted that it is unconventional to clear a lot that far in advance of construction, but he said it was done with a cost savings in mind to make the homes more affordable when they are built.
Scott Allen, the city’s community development director, noted that among the trees removed were numerous elm and oak trees that were already dead or dying from diseases. He added that the developer is providing for additional landscaping in plans in response to neighbors’ complaints about the loss of the trees.
Shawn Putnick, a leader of the neighborhood association, noted the tree-clearing was done while the land sale is still pending, building plans are not final and the development is still in the process of rezoning the land.
“I don’t understand the rush to clear this property of all trees and brush before the sale and zoning has been completed,” she said.
Putnick contended that instead of the easy route of clear cutting, the developer could’ve picked mature trees to preserve. They would’ve provided shade for the new housing and made the new buildings appear to be more integrated into the surrounding neighborhood.
At this afternoon’s meeting, the City Council will vote on rezoning the 2300 block of First Street to allow the townhomes and adopt the general development plan for them.