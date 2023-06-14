Scouts from Troop 72 spent the week biking from the Chippewa Valley to Madison for a meeting with legislators. It’s not the first long-distance ride for the troop, but it is among the more ambitious.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Plenty of students spend the summer seeing their neighborhoods from the seat of a bike, zipping around to see friends or for the pure joy of being responsibility free for a few weeks.
Most don’t decide to bike some 320 miles while carrying 70 pounds or so of gear on their backs. The scouts from Troop 72 in Chippewa Falls aren’t most teens.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.