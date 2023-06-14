Biking scouts.JPG

Scouts from Troop 72 spent the week biking from the Chippewa Valley to Madison for a meeting with legislators. It’s not the first long-distance ride for the troop, but it is among the more ambitious.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Plenty of students spend the summer seeing their neighborhoods from the seat of a bike, zipping around to see friends or for the pure joy of being responsibility free for a few weeks.

Most don’t decide to bike some 320 miles while carrying 70 pounds or so of gear on their backs. The scouts from Troop 72 in Chippewa Falls aren’t most teens.