EAU CLAIRE — Overnight plow trucks patrolled Eau Claire streets to scrape off four inches of snow that fell Thursday so roads would be clear by the time school buses and commuters venture out this morning.
“Things will be looking really good come morning,” Steven Thompson, city street and fleet manager, said Thursday afternoon as the snowfall tapered off.
After spending most of Thursday keeping arterial routes in Eau Claire clear and salted using about 19 trucks, a shift of drivers at 11 p.m. were scheduled to plow all city streets.
Thompson estimated that getting all roads — including quiet neighborhood streets — cleared off would take until sunrise or about 8 a.m. today using the city’s full fleet of 38 vehicles equipped with plow blades.
In following days, Eau Claire plow trucks will continue to go out to clean up spots where snow remained due to cars parked along curbsides and to spread sand on slippery areas.
An official snow gauge on Eau Claire’s south side measured 4.1 inches after the snowfall stopped Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. That was in line with four to five inches of snow that generally fell throughout the Chippewa Valley.
From reports he got from his drivers, Thompson said the consistency of Thursday’s snow was wet, but also fairly light. And snow directly in contact with pavement was generally slushy, not icy.
During their patrols on the city’s busiest roads, the plow trucks sprinkled additional salt to prevent any residual snow and slush from turning into ice.
“As the temperatures drop it will be easier to clean up on the main arterials,” Thompson said.
While there isn’t additional snow in this weekend’s forecast, there are extreme cold temperatures.
“It’s gonna be cold,” said Chris O’Brien, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s nearest office in Chanhassen, Minn.
High temperatures over the weekend are expected to be around zero degrees in Eau Claire with lows in the negative teens. The weekend is also forecast to be a little breezy, O’Brien said, making it feel even colder due to the wind chill.
Cold temperatures are expected to continue into next week as well.
“It could be an extended stretch of unusually cold weather,” O’Brien said.
Typically Eau Claire would experience a high temperature of 25 degrees and a low around 6 degrees at this time in February, he noted.
Virtual option unused
Eau Claire public schools opted to hold in-person classes on Thursday, judging that driving conditions would not be bad enough to warrant switching entirely to virtual learning.
Kim Koller, the Eau Claire school district’s executive director of administration, said roads were clear when school buses ventured out in the morning and the predicted snowfall did not appear to be a problem for the afternoon drive home.
“When we look at snow days or a cold day, first and foremost we’re looking at safety of students and staff coming into school,” she said.
This year the school district has the ability to hold online classes on days when inclement weather would’ve normally meant calling a snow day and canceling school entirely. It’s an option the school district has not yet used.
“Having the virtual option is a new dynamic for us that we haven’t had that in the past,” Koller said.
The district may even keep the option available beyond the coronavirus pandemic as a way to ensure a firm end date to the school year, versus one that could be pushed back to make up for snow days.
Earlier this week the school board discussed but did not make a final decision on a draft 2021-22 calendar, including virtual learning days instead of snow days. While that does create certainty for the last day of school, some members debated how the virtual learning days can pose challenges for parents and for teaching certain hands-on classes.