Three of 41 new sculptures have been installed in downtown Eau Claire, and the remaining artwork is expected to be put in place on Thursday.
Those, along with 14 permanent pieces, will be on display for the coming year as part of the 2019-20 Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.
“We are now the second biggest tour in the country,” said Julie Pangallo, executive director of the nonprofit, which aims to enhance the quality of life in Eau Claire by using the arts to promote economic development, education, health and tourism. “For a city of Eau Claire’s size, it’s amazing to have this kind of support for the arts.”
Sculpture Tour Eau Claire is in its ninth season, and Pangallo was happy to report no vandalism occurred during the prior season. In past years, multiple incidents were reported to Eau Claire police, and that “just about killed the tour,” she said.
An honorary ribbon cutting for the new season will be at 4 p.m. Thursday in front of the Royal Credit Union Corporate Center, 200 Riverfront Terrace, where the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s ambassadors will help honor the previous season’s People’s Choice winner, “Salmon Runner,” a brushed aluminum sculpture of a running bear with a salmon in its mouth crafted by Heather Wall of Powell River, British Columbia.
Each year, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire purchases the People’s Choice winner and gifts it to the city’s permanent collection.
Those gathering then will stroll across the footbridge over the Eau Claire River to Pablo Center at the Confluence to admire 2018’s Best in Show award winners: “Jam ‘n’ Eggs” and “Yosemite.”
This season, there are three new permanent granite pedestals for the tour’s annual award winners thanks to a grant from the Royal Credit Union Foundation.
“It was a relatively small investment,” said Vicki Hoehn, Royal Credit Union’s vice president of community engagement, “but we think the return will be big.”
“The goal behind the foundation is to have a positive impact in the communities we serve,” she said. “I think having that additional culture through Sculpture Tour Eau Claire does just that.”
One of the sculptures that is part of the 2019-20 season is on display between tour sponsor Royal Credit Union’s corporate center and Jamf, a software company that was founded in Eau Claire.
“It’s just gorgeous,” Hoehn said of the sculpture that features two eagles, “and it’s so fitting. Here, we see a lot of eagles flying up and down the rivers.”
The 2019-20 season will feature several favorite artists, whose sculptures have been part of prior tours, including Dale Lewis, Crysten Nesseth and Sherri Treeby, Pangallo said. In addition, almost one-third of the artists featured in the coming year are located within 200 miles of Eau Claire.
As soon as the new pieces are installed, local photographer Thomas Giles will capture images of each, which will be part of a brochure that includes a map showing each piece’s location. Pangallo is hoping the brochure will be out by Memorial Day weekend.
“Each year, people can’t wait,” she said. “They love the tour, and we love that people interact with it.”