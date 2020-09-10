A bronze sculpture, part of the 2020 Eau Claire Sculpture Tour, was taken late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning from its perch at Water Street and Third Avenue.
The sculpture is a bronze cat titled "Survey." It was created by Montana artist Eric Thorson, said Julie Pangallo, executive director of the Sculpture Tour.
"It appears the sculpture was removed by being cut off the pedestal with a grinder," she said.
The sculpture is valued at $8,900.
The Sculpture Tour is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the piece and the arrest of the perpetrators, Pangallo said.
The Sculpture Tour can be reached by phone at 715-450-0399 or by email at julie@sculpturetour.org.
This is the 10th year of the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour. Pieces usually are up for 10 to 11 months, from late May or early June, and come down usually in April.
In past years, Pangallo has met with officials from four other cities, where they worked together on curating the collection of sculptures. Some years, that has meant pieces have come from across the country — a piece that was damaged in February came from a California-based artist.
However, because of COVID-19 concerns, Pangallo didn’t meet with those officials this year, and instead turned mostly to local artists to fill up the 54 slots for sculptures around Eau Claire.
This year's collection was placed around the downtown area in June.
The pieces are typically auctioned off at the conclusion of the Sculpture Tour each spring.