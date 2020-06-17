Julie Pangallo is excited about the sheer variety of sculptures that were erected around Eau Claire on Wednesday. And this year, they are all from local artists.
“There are some really cool pieces,” Pangallo said Wednesday afternoon after all the pieces were placed.
This is now the 10th year of the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour. Pieces usually are up for 10 to 11 months, from late May or early June, and come down usually in April.
In past years, Pangallo has met with officials from four other cities, where they worked together on curating the collection of sculptures. Some years, that has meant pieces have come from across the country — a piece that was damaged in February came from a California-based artist.
However, because of COVID-19 concerns, Pangallo didn’t meet with those officials this year, and instead turned to local artists to fill up the 54 slots for sculptures around Eau Claire.
“We scrambled to figure out how to have a tour this year,” Pangallo said. “Everything we installed (Wednesday) is considered a local artist — everyone is within 100 miles.”
Businesses across the city sponsor the walking tour of sculptures.
“They are always anxious to see what they get each year,” she said. “These businesses really take ownership of them. They watch over them and remove snow around them.”
It is hard to quantify the economic impact of the sculptures, she said.
“We do draw people into downtown; we are part of the economic development of downtown,” she said. “We give box after box of brochures to Visit Eau Claire. We get calls from people who are in town for weddings, and want to see the sculptures.”
With COVID-19 this year, Pangallo said an outdoor art exhibit is appreciated.
“This year, it’s more important than ever, to have free, outdoor art that people can enjoy on their own terms,” she said.
The work began at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and it was challenging because they were removing old sculptures while erecting new ones.
One of the impressive works is “Ingrain,” placed at Phoenix Park. Pangallo described it as a “focal looking point” with a metal structure and ceramic legs.
“We have a fabulous butterfly in front of Mona Lisa’s this year,” she said.
An impressive motorcycle dubbed “Recycled Thunder” is in front of B-Framed Galleries on Barstow Street. A dragonfly titled “Anisoptera” was placed in front of Houligans Steak & Seafood Pub. The pieces are typically auctioned off at the conclusion of the sculpture tour each spring.