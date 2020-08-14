Law enforcement are still seeking a missing Durand man, Brian J. Garness, 59, who was last seen in Durand Thursday morning.
The Durand Police Department alerted the public to Garness' disappearance Thursday after attempting to check his welfare. Garness is believed to be driving a brown 2002 Chevrolet Impala.
He is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall and about 240 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.
Garness has ties to Polk County; his possible locations were listed as Balsam Lake, St. Croix Falls, Webster, Owatonna, Minn. and Stillwater, Minn. He is said to frequently visit parks, places with scenic nature views and rivers or creeks, according to the Durand Police Department.
The department has worked with law enforcement agencies in those Wisconsin and Minnesota communities and haven’t been able to locate Garness, it said Friday.
Anyone with information about Garness’ whereabouts is urged to call the Pepin County Dispatch Center at 715-672-5944.