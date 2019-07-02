Authorities are looking for an Eau Claire County group home resident who walked away from the residence.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office:
At about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to a group home in the area of Redwood Drive and Highway 93 in the town of Pleasant Valley for a report of a missing person.
During the investigation, it was learned that 22-year-old Alex Twait had walked away from the group home through an unlocked gate in the fenced-in backyard. Twait is autistic and completely nonverbal.
Twait is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 126 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and gray shorts. Twait was not wearing any shoes. He was carrying an iPod that does not have any cellular service activated.
Deputies and K-9 units are actively in the area searching at this time. If anyone sees Twait, they are asked to call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 714-839-4972.
Twait is easily overwhelmed by people and activity so please call and do not approach him unless asked to do so. Law enforcement and group home staff will respond.